Tata Punch facelift to launch on Jan 13th, first teaser released

Tata Motors has confirmed that it will be launching the facelifted version of the Punch on 13th January. The teaser shows the new design of the updated micro SUV. We are expecting that there will be some feature additions as well, but there will be no mechanical changes. Tata Punch will not get any mechanical changes over the current model.

First up, is the new redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamp, which is now sleeker, and it is complemented by a new set of LED headlamps that have the same design as the Harrier and the Nexon. There are also foglamps on offer, which should also double up as cornering lamps. The new design language should help in tying the Punch's design language with the other SUVs that the brand is selling.

With the update, Tata Motors has also redesigned the front bumper and the air dam. Then, at the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are a lot sleeker and are now connected via a lightbar. We also spot a rear wiper with a washer at the rear. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels.

Within the cabin, the Punch facelift is anticipated to closely mirror the interior design of the Punch EV. It is expected to feature the new two-spoke steering wheel that has been observed in Tata’s more recent models.

In the higher-end variants, the current instrument cluster is likely to be substituted with a 10.25-inch fully digital display. Additionally, the existing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be replaced by a larger 10.25-inch unit in the top-tier trims. Updates to the air-conditioning control module are also anticipated.

(Also Read: Tata Sierra EV, Punch EV Facelift and Avinya electric SUVs confirmed to launch in CY26)

Significantly, test mules have been spotted with a radar sensor embedded in the front bumper. This indicates that Tata Motors may incorporate ADAS features into the Punch facelift. Furthermore, a 360-degree camera is also expected to be included in the list of features.

There will be no mechanical changes. So, expect the Punch facelift to come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that puts out 86 hp and 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A CNG variant will also continue to be offered.