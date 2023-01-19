Tata reduces prices of Nexon EV models. Check details here

Automobile giant Tata Motors has slashed the price of sports utility vehicle (SUV) model Nexon's electric version. The popular electric SUV is now cheaper by ₹85,000. The carmaker has cut the prices of all nine models of Prime and Max variants of Nexon EV, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.



On a single charge, Tata Nexon EV Max and Prime can cover a distance of 453 kilometres and 311 kilometres respectively. The company has reduced the prices of Nexon EV models at a time when Maindra has launched XUV Electric. As a result, it is good news for the car buyers looking to purchase Nexon EV.

MODEL VARIANT NEW PRICE NEXON EV PRIME XM ₹ 14.49 LAKH NEXON EV PRIME XZ+ ₹ 15.99 LAKH NEXON EV PRIME XZ+LUX ₹ 16.99 LAKH NEXON EV MAX XM ₹ 16.49 LAKH NEXON EV MAX XZ+ ₹ 17.49 LAKH NEXON EV MAX XZ+LUX ₹ 18.49 LAKH NEXON EV MAX XM ₹ 16.99 LAKH NEXON EV MAX XZ+ ₹ 17.99 LAKH

Tata Nexon EV has been powered by Ziptron technology. This two-trim option is available in Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+Lux. Equipped with a dual toned body colour, it has an initial price of ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) while the high-end model costs ₹19.24 lakh.



The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh lithium ion battery pack, which gives a battery capacity of more than 33 per cent. On a single full charge, it gives an ARAI certified range of 437 kilometres. It has fast charger options of either 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger. It's 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be used at home or office. It helps in reducing charging time by 6.5 hours.



Nexon EV is available in three driving modes i.e- Eco, City and Sport. It is equipped with an upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. It has eight new features. The ZConnect 2.0 app offers 48 connected car features and deep drive analytics and diagnostics.

