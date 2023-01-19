Home / Car Bike / Tata reduces prices of Nexon EV models. Check details here

Tata reduces prices of Nexon EV models. Check details here

On a single charge, Tata Nexon EV Max and Prime can cover a distance of 453 kilometres and 311 kilometres respectively. The company has reduced the prices of Nexon EV models at a time when Maindra has launched XUV Electric.

Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Automobile giant Tata Motors has slashed the price of sports utility vehicle (SUV) model Nexon's electric version. The popular electric SUV is now cheaper by 85,000. The carmaker has cut the prices of all nine models of Prime and Max variants of Nexon EV, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

On a single charge, Tata Nexon EV Max and Prime can cover a distance of 453 kilometres and 311 kilometres respectively. The company has reduced the prices of Nexon EV models at a time when Maindra has launched XUV Electric. As a result, it is good news for the car buyers looking to purchase Nexon EV.

MODELVARIANTNEW PRICE
NEXON EV PRIMEXM 14.49 LAKH
NEXON EV PRIMEXZ+ 15.99 LAKH
NEXON EV PRIMEXZ+LUX 16.99 LAKH
NEXON EV MAXXM 16.49 LAKH
NEXON EV MAXXZ+ 17.49 LAKH
NEXON EV MAXXZ+LUX 18.49 LAKH
NEXON EV MAXXM 16.99 LAKH
NEXON EV MAXXZ+ 17.99 LAKH

Tata Nexon EV has been powered by Ziptron technology. This two-trim option is available in Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+Lux. Equipped with a dual toned body colour, it has an initial price of 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) while the high-end model costs 19.24 lakh.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5 kWh lithium ion battery pack, which gives a battery capacity of more than 33 per cent. On a single full charge, it gives an ARAI certified range of 437 kilometres. It has fast charger options of either 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger. It's 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be used at home or office. It helps in reducing charging time by 6.5 hours.

Nexon EV is available in three driving modes i.e- Eco, City and Sport. It is equipped with an upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. It has eight new features. The ZConnect 2.0 app offers 48 connected car features and deep drive analytics and diagnostics.

tata nexon electric vehicles
