Tata Safari Petrol to launch in India on this date…

Tata Motors will introduce petrol power to the Safari range for the first time, with the new variant scheduled to launch on December 9. The addition comes years after initial plans surfaced and will finally give Tata’s flagship SUV an alternative to its long-serving diesel setup. The petrol-powered Safari is set to launch on December 9.

Once launched, the petrol-powered Safari will directly challenge other three-row SUVs already offering similar powertrain flexibility. Its main competitors include the Mahindra XUV700 petrol and the Hyundai Alcazar petrol. With this expansion, Tata Motors will align its lineup more closely with market trends, where petrol models dominate sales in the mid-size SUV category.

New turbo-petrol engine under the hood

The Safari petrol will be powered by Tata’s 1.5-litre turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (T-GDI) engine, part of the brand’s Hyperion series first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. This four-cylinder unit produces 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, promising strong performance for the SUV’s size. Though its output is similar to the 2.0-litre diesel in terms of power, it falls short on torque.

Transmission choices are expected to include both manual and automatic options, continuing Tata’s existing drivetrain strategy. While it remains unclear whether the brand will alter the engine’s tuning for added performance, the setup will likely be positioned to rival the 197 bhp and 380 Nm produced by the Mahindra XUV700’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Expected specifications:

1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (T-GDI)

Power: 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm

Torque: 280 Nm at 2,000-3,000 rpm

Manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to be available

First petrol variant for the Safari

Expected to retain the same design and interior layout as the diesel version

Availability and pricing expectations

The 1.5-litre T-GDI unit will first appear on the new Tata Sierra, which launches on November 25, before reaching the Safari and Harrier in December. The Safari petrol is expected to go on sale from December 9, with pricing projected to sit slightly below equivalent diesel trims, making it a more accessible entry into Tata’s premium SUV line-up.