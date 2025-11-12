Tata Harrier Petrol to launch in India on December 9th
The Tata Harrier petrol variant is scheduled for launch on 9 December 2025, signalling a significant expansion of the Harrier’s powertrain options. Until now, this SUV has been offered only with a diesel engine, but the new petrol model will cater to buyers seeking refinement, quieter operation and more mainstream petrol-engine dynamics. Positioned in the mid-size SUV segment, the Harrier petrol will face off against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.
Tata Harrier Petrol: Specifications
|Category
|Details
|Engine Type
|1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged, direct-injection petrol
|Engine Family
|Tata's “Hyperion” series
|Displacement
|1,498 cc
|Power Output
|~170 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque Output
|280 Nm @ 2,000–3,500 rpm
|Turbocharger
|Water-cooled variable-geometry turbo (VGT)
|Fuel System
|Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI)
|Construction
|All-aluminium engine block
|Valve Train
|DOHC with dual cam phasing
|Cooling System
|Water-cooled with integrated exhaust manifold
|Transmission Options
|6-speed Manual / Automatic (TBD: DCT or Torque Converter)
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|Emission Norm
|BS6 Phase-II compliant
|Launch Date
|December 9, 2025
|Expected Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹13 lakh – ₹20 lakh (estimated)
New 1.5-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine & Technical Highlights
At the heart of the Harrier petrol sits an all-new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from Tata’s “Hyperion” family. This powertrain features high-pressure gasoline direct injection, an aluminium engine block for reduced weight and increased stiffness, and a variable-geometry turbocharger that is water-cooled. The engine also incorporates dual cam phasing, a variable oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head, and a maintenance-free timing chain and valve train designed for durability and lower ownership cost.
In terms of output, this 1.5-litre unit is rated at approximately 168–170 bhp (around 170 hp) at about 5,000 rpm, and delivers peak torque around 280 Nm in the 2,000-3,500 rpm rev band.
Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected. While the exact nature of the automatic (torque converter vs. dual-clutch) has yet to be confirmed, Tata is likely to maintain a choice of a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.
Expected price & competitive positioning
The Tata Harrier petrol price in India is expected to begin at around ₹13–14 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly below the current diesel range of about ₹14 lakh to ₹25.25 lakh. With this pricing and the new engine, Tata Motors will strengthen the Harrier’s position in the mid-size SUV space, offering buyers a more refined petrol alternative without giving up on features or presence.
Features, design updates and in-car tech
The petrol Harrier will retain the current styling: bold LED lighting, revised front grille, updated alloy wheel designs and a premium, tech-rich cabin. Inside, the SUV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, 360-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. The petrol variant will thus match the diesel’s equipment and offer the same strong appeal.