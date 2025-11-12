Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Tata Harrier Petrol to launch in India on December 9th

Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 03:10 pm IST

Tata Harrier petrol variant with 1.5L turbo petrol engine, 170 hp/280 Nm, high-tech features & competitive pricing to launch 9 December 2025.

The Tata Harrier petrol variant is scheduled for launch on 9 December 2025, signalling a significant expansion of the Harrier’s powertrain options. Until now, this SUV has been offered only with a diesel engine, but the new petrol model will cater to buyers seeking refinement, quieter operation and more mainstream petrol-engine dynamics. Positioned in the mid-size SUV segment, the Harrier petrol will face off against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

Tata Harrier with the petrol engine is expected not to get any cosmetic changes.(Tata Motors )
Tata Harrier Petrol: Specifications

CategoryDetails
Engine Type1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged, direct-injection petrol
Engine FamilyTata's “Hyperion” series
Displacement1,498 cc
Power Output~170 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque Output280 Nm @ 2,000–3,500 rpm
TurbochargerWater-cooled variable-geometry turbo (VGT)
Fuel SystemGasoline Direct Injection (GDI)
ConstructionAll-aluminium engine block
Valve TrainDOHC with dual cam phasing
Cooling SystemWater-cooled with integrated exhaust manifold
Transmission Options6-speed Manual / Automatic (TBD: DCT or Torque Converter)
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive (FWD)
Emission NormBS6 Phase-II compliant
Launch DateDecember 9, 2025
Expected Price (Ex-showroom) 13 lakh – 20 lakh (estimated)

New 1.5-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine & Technical Highlights

At the heart of the Harrier petrol sits an all-new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from Tata’s “Hyperion” family. This powertrain features high-pressure gasoline direct injection, an aluminium engine block for reduced weight and increased stiffness, and a variable-geometry turbocharger that is water-cooled. The engine also incorporates dual cam phasing, a variable oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head, and a maintenance-free timing chain and valve train designed for durability and lower ownership cost.

In terms of output, this 1.5-litre unit is rated at approximately 168–170 bhp (around 170 hp) at about 5,000 rpm, and delivers peak torque around 280 Nm in the 2,000-3,500 rpm rev band.

Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected. While the exact nature of the automatic (torque converter vs. dual-clutch) has yet to be confirmed, Tata is likely to maintain a choice of a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

(Also read: Tata Safari Petrol to launch in India on this date…)

Expected price & competitive positioning

The Tata Harrier petrol price in India is expected to begin at around 13–14 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly below the current diesel range of about 14 lakh to 25.25 lakh. With this pricing and the new engine, Tata Motors will strengthen the Harrier’s position in the mid-size SUV space, offering buyers a more refined petrol alternative without giving up on features or presence.

Features, design updates and in-car tech

The petrol Harrier will retain the current styling: bold LED lighting, revised front grille, updated alloy wheel designs and a premium, tech-rich cabin. Inside, the SUV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, 360-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. The petrol variant will thus match the diesel’s equipment and offer the same strong appeal.

