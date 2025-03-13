Tata Safari Stealth Edition deliveries begin

Tata Motors has commenced deliveries of the Safari Stealth Edition in the Indian market. The special edition of the SUV was launched recently and is limited to 2,700 units. The price of the Safari Stealth Edition starts at ₹25.74 lakh ex-showroom. The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside. They were first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

What are the cosmetic changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition?

The Safari's Stealth Edition showcases a matte black exterior, complemented by R19 black alloy wheels and a distinctive Stealth mascot. The exterior design is further enhanced by dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille, which contribute to its assertive and striking appearance. Inside, the vehicle offers ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, designed in a Carbon-Noir theme, along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims that feature contrasting stitching.

Are there any mechanical changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition?

No, there are no mechanical changes to the Tata Safari Stealth Edition. It continues to come with a KRYOTEC 2.0L BS6 Phase 2 Turbocharged engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What are the features of the Tata Safari Stealth Edition?

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition boasts an impressive array of features, including a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, an arcade app store for entertainment options, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration. It also features built-in Map My India navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a JBL sound system with 10 speakers enhanced by Harman AudioworX. For added convenience, there is a wireless charging pad, along with a panoramic sunroof that includes ambient lighting and multiple driving modes to elevate the overall driving experience.

What are the safety features of the Tata Safari Stealth Edition?

Safety features include Level 2+ ADAS with 21 functionalities, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Additionally, it is equipped with 7 airbags, ESP with 17 safety functions, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system for enhanced security.