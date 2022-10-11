Home / Car Bike / Tata Tiago EV registers 10,000 bookings in a day. Here's how to apply

Tata Tiago EV registers 10,000 bookings in a day. Here's how to apply

Published on Oct 11, 2022 05:52 PM IST

Tata Tiago EV is available in seven variants with different battery and charging options. The variants include XE, XT, XT Base, XZ+, XZ+Tech, LUX, XZ+ and XZ+Tech Lux.

Tata Tiago's base variant will give a mileage of 250 kms while the other variants will give a mileage of 315 kms on single charge.(Auto HT)
ByHT News Desk

Tata Motors' Tiago electric car has turned out to be a blockbuster within a day it opened the bookings. It has received more than 10,000 bookings within 24 hours. It happens to be the country's cheapest electric car, with an initial ex-showroom price of 8.49 lakh. Its top variant is worth 11.79 lakh.

The company claims that the electric car's base variant will give a mileage of 250 kms while the other variants will give a mileage of 315 kms on single charge. The deliveries will begin in January next year, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

Shailesh Chandra, the managing director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, “We are elated on the tremendous response to Tiago EV. We thank all our customers for starting their EV journey. We have decided to retain the introductory price for the next 10,000 customers.”

Here's how you can book your new Tiago EV:-

STEP 1: Log on to the official Tata Motors website here.

STEP 2: Select ‘Book Now’ option.

STEP 3: You will be directed to a new page. Select your Tiago EV variant and the colour.

STEP 4: Select the ‘Checkout’ option.

STEP 5: Fill in your details like your name, mobile number, email address etc.

STEP 6: Next, you need to make payment after providing the permanent parking and billing address. You will be asked to pay a token amount of 21,000.

Tata Tiago EV is available in seven variants with different battery and charging options. The variants include XE, XT, XT Base, XZ+, XZ+Tech, LUX, XZ+ and XZ+Tech Lux. There are two charging options of 3.3 KV AC and 7.2 KV AC, the Live Hindustan report added.

Talking about features, Tata Tiago EV will have two driving modes. It is capable of attaining speed of 60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. It has an eight speaker system, rain sensing wiper, cruise control, push button start/stop, electric outside rear view mirrors and other features.

According to Tata Motors, Tiago EV is the safest electric hatchback. It will have a battery and motor warranty till 1.60 lakh kms for eight years.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

