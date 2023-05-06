Tata Motors set to launch Altroz iCNG: All you need to know

Tata Motors is preparing to launch Altroz iCNG, which it showcased at January's Auto Expo in Greater Noida. According to HT Auto, the homegrown carmaker will launch Altorz iCNG later this month, with the car being the company's third CNG offering, after the iCNG models of both Tiago and Tigor. Tata Altroz iCNG hatchback will take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno's CNG version.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Bookings and delivery

The bookings for Altroz iCNG opened on April 19. To book their unit, customers must pay a token amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries, meanwhile, will commence from the end of the month.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Variants

The CNG version of the Altroz hatchback will be available in as many as 6 variants. XE is the base variant, XM+ and XM+S mid-range trims, and XZ, XZ+S and XZ+S (O) the top-end ones.

The pricing details for each, however, are yet to be revealed.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Twin-cylinder technology

The model will also introduce the new twin-cylinder technology of the auto giant. This technology involves two cylinders, 30 litres each, placed below the luggage area in the neat compartment. These will replace the larger, sole CNG cylinder that takes up all the boot space in the existing iCNG models.

Tata Altorz iCNG: Powertrain

The 1.2-litre petrol Revotron engine, that powers the car's standard version, will run the CNG one as well. In the standard version, the engine churns out maximum power output and peak torque of 84 bhp and 113 Nm respectively. For the CNG avatar, on the other hand, these will be 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm.

Tata Altorz iCNG: Colour options

Tata Motors has announced 4 colour options: Arcade Grey, Avenue White, Downtown Red, and Opera Blue.

