Tesla on Autopilot crashes into a parked truck in the US

A Tesla vehicle that was operating on its Autopilot software crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Pennsylvania on Friday night, police said, adding to scrutiny of the automaker's driver assistance system. 2023 Tesla Model Y (Representative Image/AP)

The Tesla was travelling in the middle lane when it struck the rear end of a Freightliner semi-truck that was parked in the same lane and providing traffic control for a right lane closure, the Pennsylvania State Police said on Monday.

The police said the car lost control due to being on Autopilot, adding that the 18-year-old male driver was charged with "careless driving."

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Tesla, which does not have a public relations department, did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. regulators have been investigating a series of accidents where Tesla vehicles on Autopilot collided with parked emergency vehicles.

In February, a Tesla Model S crashed into a stationary fire truck in Walnut Creek, California, killing the car's driver and triggering an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla says Autopilot enables a car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane, but those features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.

