Elon Musk drives hype with free Tesla FSD trial for North America, but will it take control?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled plans to expand the availability of the company’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), Full Self-Driving (FSD), in North America and beyond. Musk announced on Twitter that once FSD is “super smooth” and not just safe, Tesla will roll out a free one-month trial of the system to all cars in North America. The company will then extend the trial to the rest of the world after regulators in each country have approved it. Tesla Model S Plaid claims to be the quickest EV in production.

The FSD beta software, which does not yet enable cars to drive themselves fully, automates some driving tasks on both city streets and highways but still requires the driver to stay alert and take control of the vehicle at any time. Tesla’s aim is to train and improve the system using the data collected during the trial period, as FSD is still technically in beta stage.

However, Tesla has faced stricter regulations on FSD outside North America, and drivers in Europe currently only have access to the standard ADAS, Autopilot, which includes automatic steering within a lane, automatic braking, and automatic navigation to highway on- and off-ramps. The European Commission is currently working on new regulations for ADAS, with the aim of submitting them in full by September 2024.

In Asian markets such as China, where Tesla Autopilot is available, the company has plans to begin large-scale FSD testing. FSD and Autopilot have faced numerous lawsuits and investigations, including a criminal investigation from the US Department of Justice. Musk is currently set to defend comments he made about the capabilities of the system in the case of the family of an Apple engineer who died in a car crash while allegedly using Autopilot.

