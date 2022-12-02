Home / Car Bike / Tesla delivers first Sumi electric truck to PepsiCo

Tesla delivers first Sumi electric truck to PepsiCo

car bike
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:30 AM IST

Sumi, the fifth vehicle in Tesla's portfolio, was unveiled in November 2017.

A view of the Tesla Semi electric truck during its live-streamed unveiling in Nevada, U.S. December 1, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
A view of the Tesla Semi electric truck during its live-streamed unveiling in Nevada, U.S. December 1, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Elon Musk on Thursday (local) time delivered to PepsiCo, the very first unit of Sumi – the first electric truck manufactured by his Tesla – more than five years after the vehicle was unveiled (in November 2017).

Introducing the truck at an event livestreamed on Twitter (acquired by Musk in October), the world's richest person said Tesla conducted a 500 miles (805 km) demonstration run when pulling an 82,000 pound (37,000 kilo) load on a single charge, in California. The run, he said, began at the company's plant in Fremont, and concluded at San Diego.

Musk also drove one of the three Semi trucks introduced at a factory near Reno, Nevada, where the delivery was made to PepsiCo. One of the vehicles was painted in white, the other had Pepsi logo painted on it, while the third had colours of Frito-Lay. a PepsiCo factory.

Earlier, during a Tesla earnings call, the billionaire entrepreneur said the company has tentative plans to produce Sumi trucks for North America in 2024. Also, Sumi is the fifth vehicle in Tesla's portfolio, behind passenger models S, X, 3, and Y.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo has acquired the truck for a zero-emissions freight project at its Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. It was among the first companies that placed non-binding orders for Sumi after the unveiling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk tesla pepsico + 1 more
elon musk tesla pepsico

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out