Tesla to inagurate its second experience centre in Delhi tomorrow. Check details

Following its first experience centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the US electric car manufacturer, Tesla will be taking its presence to the nation's capital, Delhi. Tesla has said that it will be opening its experience centre in Delhi on August 11, 2025. This would be the second experience centre of the EV manufacturer in the country. Tesla made its India retail debut last month with a store in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in suburban Mumbai.(Reuters)

To be located in the Worldmark 3 shopping mall in Aerocity, Delhi, the new center will be serving the customers as well as Tesla enthusiasts. The company had also opened its first Supercharger EV charging station on August 4 in BKC, Mumbai. The company's first experience centre in Mumbai was opened on July 15. The automaker now retails the Tesla Model Y in the country with two trim levels - RWD with 60kWh battery and RWD with 75 kWh battery pack.

Tesla Model Y: Design

The Model Y comes to India, a Model 3-derived car with a higher ride height, a glass roof, and a sportier, coupe-like design. It's extremely spare-looking on the outside, with flush door handles, slim headlamps, and an aerodynamic shape that's more functional than fashionable.

Tesla Model Y: Specifications

The Tesla Model Y is available only in rear wheel drive version in India with both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh pack. The RWD model gets power from a sole electric motor generating about 295 bhp.

The 60 kWh battery is reported to offer a WLTP range of 500 km on a single charge, and the long-range version offers up to 622 km. The 0-100 kmph time is claimed to be 5.9 seconds, and a 15-minute supercharge can give the users a range of 238 km to 267 km of claimed range.

Tesla Model Y: Features

The Model Y in India comes in 7 exterior colors and 2 interior themes. The interior of the Model Y comes with a 15.4-inch front display screen, an 8-inch rear screen, power column and front seats steering column adjustment, dual-zone auto climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, fixed glass roof, acoustic glass and a power liftgate.