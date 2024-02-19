This Hyundai SUV shatters records: 10 lakh units sold and counting!

Hyundai's best-selling sports utility vehicle (SUV) Creta, has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 10 lakh units in sales in India. Launched in 2015, Creta's popularity is evident as it accounts for over 26 per cent of Hyundai's total sales, making it the choice of every fourth car buyer in the country. Last year alone, the Creta recorded a remarkable sale of 1,57,311 units, solidifying its market position. 2020 Hyundai Creta

In the mid-size SUV segment, the Creta competes with models such as Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

The recently launched Hyundai Creta facelift, introduced last month, has already garnered over 60,000 orders, showcasing sustained demand for this popular SUV. The interior of the Creta facelift features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags for safety, a voice-capable panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and various other enhancements.

The vehicle boasts over 70 safety features. Hyundai Creta's market share in the SUV segment has grown from 14 per cent at its launch to an impressive 49 per cent presently.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta offers a powerful lineup, including a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine with 160bhp and 253Nm of torque, a 1.5L NA petrol engine generating 115bhp and 144Nm of torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine with 116bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Hyundai Motor India reported an 8.5 per cent increase in wholesales to 67,615 units in January, citing strong customer response to the newly launched Creta. The company anticipates SUV sales to contribute 65 per cent to its overall volumes in 2024.

Additionally, Hyundai plans to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment next year, aiming to capture 20 per cent of its total sales by 2030. The automaker remains cautiously optimistic about the automotive industry's momentum in 2024.