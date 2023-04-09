This Maruti Suzuki SUV is likely to be launched next week. Details here

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its all new Fronx sports utility vehicle (SUV) next week. The company had showcased this car at the recently held Auto Expo 2023 and also commenced the bookings. It is said that the starting price of this SUV will be around ₹8 lakh, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



In the Indian market, Fronx will be competing against the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue amd Nissan Magnite. This Maruti Suzuki SUV has already received more than 15,500 pre-bookings. This car has been designed along the lines of Baleno.



The Fronx SUV will be launched with a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol boosterjet and 1.2 litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will also be equipped with a mild hybrid technology and boosted power. The naturally aspirated engine will have a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox.



Talking about mileage, its 1.2 litre petrol manual transmission will have a mileage of 21.79 kilometres per litre. Its 1.0 turbo petrol engine's manual transmission variant has a mileage of 21.50 kilometres per litre. On the other hand, Fronx's 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine's automatic transmission variant has a mileage of 20.01 kilometre per litre.



Fronx has several features including 360 degrees camera, head up display, cruise control, leather wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheel, dual-tone exterior colour, wireless charger, wireless smartphone connectivity and infotainment system.



The company has not revealed the price of Fronx SUV as of now. The price is expected to be revealed this month. According to reports, its ex-showroom starting price is expected to be ₹8 lakh.



Maruti Suzuki Fronx