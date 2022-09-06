This newly launched e-bike by Hop can attain speed of 40 kmph in just 4 seconds

Jaipur based-Hop Electric Mobility has launched its electric motorcycle- the Oxo at a starting price of ₹1.25 lakh. On a single charge, this motorcycle has a top speed of 90 kilometres per hour and gives a range of 150 kilometres, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Tuesday.

The electric motorcycle accelerates from zero to 40 kilometres per hour in just four seconds.

It is available in two variants- Oxo and Oxo X.

The motorcycle is built on a 72 V architecture with a 6200 Watt peak power motor. The motor generates peak torque of 200 Nm, the Live Hindustan report said. It has a 72V eFlow powertrain and a 3.7 kWh battery with NMC cells.

The Oxo comes in three riding modes- Eco, Power and Sport. Hop Electric Mobility has claimed that the electric motorcycle can be charged with a portable smart charger through any 16 amp power socket. It charges from 0 to 80 per cent in less than 4 hours.

The features of this motorcycle include multi-mode regenerative braking, 4G connectivity, anti-theft alarm, speed control through an app and geo-fencing among others.

With the launch completed, Oxo will compete with electric motorcycles like the Revolt RV400 and Oben Rorr.