This Toyota mid-size SUV emerges as a hot favourite for car buyers

Automobile giant Toyota Kirloskar Motors has had a stupendous July 22. In the last month, the carmaker registered a 50 per cent annual growth. In July last year, the company sold 13,098 units in the Indian market. Last month, it sold 19,693 units, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



The reason behind the staggering growth is being attributed to the compact SUV which Toyota introduced in the market. The SUV named Urban Cruiser has turned out to be a trump card for the automobile giant. This model registered a whopping 174.67 per cent yearly growth.



Innova Crysta emerged as the most-selling car of brand Toyota. The company sold 6,900 units of this multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) last month. It registered a 13.24 per cent growth as compared to July 2021. Last year, it had sold 6,093 units, the Live Hindustan report stated.



But Toyota Urban Cruiser has trumped all the vehicles of this brand in terms of growth. Last month, it sold 6,742 units, as compared to 2,448 unit sales in July last year.

As mentioned earlier, it registered a 174.67 per cent yearly growth by selling 4,276 more units in July this year. Compared to this, Toyota's most popular SUV Fortuner registered yearly growth of 67.69 per cent, Glanza reported 12.29 per cent and Vellfire reported 41.94 per cent.



Urban Cruiser Hyryder



Last month, Toyota launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-sized SUV. The new SUV has been designed as per Suzuki architecture. It has been equipped with self-charging hybrid technology. The production of this new urban cruiser SUV will begin from this month at a factory in Bidadi, Karnataka. The company has opened bookings and buyers can book it by paying ₹25,000.

What makes Urban Cruiser Hydryder so special



Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. It is equipped with a 1.5 litre engine along with e-drive transmission. It's engine output is of 68 kilowatts and is capable of generating peak torque of 122 newton metre (Nm).



As far as colour options are concerned, it is available in red-black and blue-black combination. It might be available in more colours during launch.



Talking about interiors, the dashboard will have a soft-touch leather finish. This mid-size SUV has free-standing touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof and heads up display. Besides this, it has features like rear AC vents, climate control, Apple Carplay, 360 degree camera etc.



