Home / Car Bike / This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Hero Splendor sold 32,55,744 units in financial year 2023. On the other hand, Activa sold 21,49,658 units.

If you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, then you should know which is the highest-selling model. Hero Splendor was the No.1 bike in May this year according to sales figures. It sold nearly 3.50 lakh units last month, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

On the other hand, Honda Activa scooty sold more than two lakh units in the given period. Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Delux and Honda Shine sold one lakh units each. The top 10 list also comprises models like TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache and TVS XL. Here is the top 10 list of highest selling bikes in May 2023.

Hero Splendor sold nearly 3.50 lakh units in May 2023.
Hero Splendor sold nearly 3.50 lakh units in May 2023.

MODEL NAMEMAY 2023 SALES (UNITS)MAY 2022 SALES (UNITS)DIFFERENCEGROWTH %
SPLENDOR3,42,5262,62,24980,27730.61
ACTIVA2,03,3651,49,40753,95836.11
PULSAR1,28,40369,24159,16285.44
DELUX1,09,1001,27,330-18,230-14.32
SHINE1,03,6991,19,765-16,066-13.41
JUPITER57,60959,613-2,004-3.36
ACCESS45,94535,70910,23628.67
PLATINA42,15417,33624,818143.16
APACHE41,95527,04414,91155.14
TVS XL35,83735,1486891.96

Hero Splendor rules charts

According to report, Hero Splendor sold 32,55,744 units in financial year 2023. On the other hand, Activa sold 21,49,658 units, CB Shine sold 12,09,025 units, HF Delux sold 10,52,034 units and Pulsar sold 10,29,057 units in the financial year.

On the other hand, Jupiter sold 7,29,546 units, Platina sold 5,34,017 units, Access sold 4,98,844 units, XL 100 sold 4,41,567 units and Apache sold 3,49,082 units.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bike
bike
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out