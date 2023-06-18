This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

If you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, then you should know which is the highest-selling model. Hero Splendor was the No.1 bike in May this year according to sales figures. It sold nearly 3.50 lakh units last month, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.



On the other hand, Honda Activa scooty sold more than two lakh units in the given period. Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Delux and Honda Shine sold one lakh units each. The top 10 list also comprises models like TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache and TVS XL. Here is the top 10 list of highest selling bikes in May 2023.

