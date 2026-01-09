Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Upto ₹74,000, Rumion Variants Rejigged
The Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta, have witnessed a price hike while the Rumion’s variant has been rejigged.
Japanese automaker, Toyota, has recently hiked the prices for its premium SUV and MPV segment, including Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta by approximately ₹74,000. Not only that, but the company has also rejigged the variant lineup of its more affordable MPV, the Rumion.
Toyota Fortuner Price Hike January 2026
One of India’s favourite SUVs, the Toyota Fortuner, has witnessed a hike of up to ₹74,000. The petrol variant of the Toyota Fortuner has been revised to ₹34.16 lakh, a price hike of ₹51,000 from ₹33.65 lakh. In addition to that, the entry-level rear-wheel drive diesel variant with manual transmission has received a price hike of ₹52,000 to ₹34.8 lakh from ₹34.28 lakh.
The rear-wheel drive diesel automatic variant gets a price hike of ₹55,000 to ₹36.96 lakh from ₹36.41 lakh. The 4x4 manual diesel variant gets a price hike of ₹57,000 to ₹38.68 lakh from ₹38.11 lakh. Moreover, the Neo Drive 4x4 automatic variant gets a price hike of ₹63,000 to ₹42.37 lakh, while the Gazoo Racing Sport version of the Fortuner gets a price of ₹74,000, taking its price to ₹49.59 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)
|Variant
|2025 Price
|Updated 2026 Price
|Difference
|Petrol 4x2 MT
|33.65 lakh
|34.16 lakh
|51,000
|Diesel 4x2 MT
|34.28 lakh
|34.80 lakh
|52,000
|Diesel 4x2 AT
|36.41 lakh
|36.96 lakh
|55,000
|Diesel 4x4 MT
|38.11 lakh
|38.68 lakh
|57,000
|Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive
|41.47 lakh
|42.37 lakh
|63,000
|Diesel 4x4 AT GR-S
|48.85 lakh
|49.59 lakh
|74,000
Toyota Fortuner Legender Price Hike January 2026
The Toyota Fortuner Legender also received a maximum price hike of ₹71,000. The diesel automatic rear-wheel drive Legender witnessed a price hike of ₹63,000 to ₹42.17 lakh from ₹41.54 lakh. Not only that, but the diesel manual 4x4 variant gets a price hike of ₹66,000, taking its price to ₹44.3 lakh. Lastly, the diesel automatic Neo Drive 4x4 variant gets a price hike of ₹71,000, costing ₹47.46 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)
|Variant
|2025 Price
|Updated 2026 Price
|Difference
|Diesel 4x2 AT
|41.54 lakh
|42.17 lakh
|63,000
|Diesel 4x4 MT
|43.64 lakh
|44.3 lakh
|66,000
|Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive
|46.75 lakh
|47.46 lakh
|71,000
Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike January 2026
The petrol and petrol-hybrid MPV from Toyota, the Innova Hycross, has also witnessed a hike in its prices of up to ₹48,000. The petrol engine-powered Innova Hycross GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants witnessed a price hike of ₹29,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to ₹19.15 lakh and 19.2 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the GX (O) seven-seater and eight-seater variants, much like the GX variant, got a price hike of ₹31,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to ₹20.56 lakh and 20.43 lakh.
|Variant
|2025 Price
|Updated 2026 Price
|Difference
|GX 7S
|18.86 lakh
|19.15 lakh
|29,000
|GX 8S
|18.91 lakh
|19.20 lakh
|29,000
|GX (O) 7S
|20.25 lakh
|20.56 lakh
|31,000
|GX (O) 8S
|20.12 lakh
|20.43 lakh
|31,000
Moreover, the hybrid Innova Hycross has also seen a price increase. The VX seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of ₹40,000, with their effective starting prices set at ₹26.3 lakh and ₹26.35 lakh, respectively. In addition to that, the VX (O) seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of ₹43,000, with their effective starting prices set at ₹28.27 lakh and ₹28.32 lakh, respectively. The ZX seven-seater variant received a price hike of ₹46,000, with its starting price now set at ₹30.66 lakh. The ZX (O) seven-seater variant got a price hike of ₹47,000, with its starting price now set at ₹31.3 lakh. Lastly, the ZX (O) seven-seater Luxury Edition received a price hike of ₹48,000, with its starting price now set at ₹32.38 lakh.
|Variant
|2025 Price
|Updated 2026 Price
|Difference
|VX 7S
|25.90 lakh
|26.30 lakh
|40,000
|VX 8S
|25.95 lakh
|26.35 lakh
|40,000
|VX (O) 7S
|27.84 lakh
|28.27 lakh
|43,000
|VX (O) 8S
|27.89 lakh
|28.32 lakh
|43,000
|ZX 7S
|30.20 lakh
|30.66 lakh
|46,000
|ZX (O) 7S
|30.83 lakh
|31.3 lakh
|47,000
|ZX (O) 7S LE
|31.90 lakh
|32.38 lakh
|48,000
Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike January 2026
The Toyota Innova Crysta has witnessed a price hike of up to ₹33,000. The GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to ₹33,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.99 lakh. Additionally, the GX+ seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to ₹21,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹20.47 lakh and 20.52 lakh, respectively. The VX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹24,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.95 lakh. The VX eight-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹25,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹24 lakh. Lastly, the ZX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹26,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹25.53 lakh.
|Variant
|2025 Price
|Updated 2026 Price
|Difference
|GX 7S
|18.66 lakh
|18.99 lakh
|33,000
|GX 8S
|18.66 lakh
|18.99 lakh
|33,000
|GX+ 7S
|20.26 lakh
|20.47 lakh
|21,000
|GX+ 8S
|20.31 lakh
|20.52 lakh
|21,000
|VX 7S
|23.71 lakh
|23.95 lakh
|24,000
|VX 8S
|23.75 lakh
|24.00 lakh
|25,000
|ZX 7S
|25.27 lakh
|25.53 lakh
|26,000
Toyota Rumion Variant Rejig
The base E variant of the Toyota Rumion available with a manual transmission has been discontinued. The ex-showroom price of the previous base variant of the Rumion was ₹9.51 lakh, while the price of the base variant now starts at ₹10.44 lakh.