Fri, Jan 09, 2026
Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Upto 74,000, Rumion Variants Rejigged

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 09, 2026 05:56 pm IST

The Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta, have witnessed a price hike while the Rumion’s variant has been rejigged.

Japanese automaker, Toyota, has recently hiked the prices for its premium SUV and MPV segment, including Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta by approximately 74,000. Not only that, but the company has also rejigged the variant lineup of its more affordable MPV, the Rumion.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender also received a maximum price hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000.
Toyota Fortuner Price Hike January 2026

One of India’s favourite SUVs, the Toyota Fortuner, has witnessed a hike of up to 74,000. The petrol variant of the Toyota Fortuner has been revised to 34.16 lakh, a price hike of 51,000 from 33.65 lakh. In addition to that, the entry-level rear-wheel drive diesel variant with manual transmission has received a price hike of 52,000 to 34.8 lakh from 34.28 lakh.

The rear-wheel drive diesel automatic variant gets a price hike of 55,000 to 36.96 lakh from 36.41 lakh. The 4x4 manual diesel variant gets a price hike of 57,000 to 38.68 lakh from 38.11 lakh. Moreover, the Neo Drive 4x4 automatic variant gets a price hike of 63,000 to 42.37 lakh, while the Gazoo Racing Sport version of the Fortuner gets a price of 74,000, taking its price to 49.59 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)

Variant2025 PriceUpdated 2026 Price Difference
Petrol 4x2 MT33.65 lakh34.16 lakh51,000
Diesel 4x2 MT34.28 lakh34.80 lakh52,000
Diesel 4x2 AT36.41 lakh36.96 lakh55,000
Diesel 4x4 MT38.11 lakh38.68 lakh57,000
Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive41.47 lakh42.37 lakh63,000
Diesel 4x4 AT GR-S48.85 lakh49.59 lakh74,000

Toyota Fortuner Legender Price Hike January 2026

The Toyota Fortuner Legender also received a maximum price hike of 71,000. The diesel automatic rear-wheel drive Legender witnessed a price hike of 63,000 to 42.17 lakh from 41.54 lakh. Not only that, but the diesel manual 4x4 variant gets a price hike of 66,000, taking its price to 44.3 lakh. Lastly, the diesel automatic Neo Drive 4x4 variant gets a price hike of 71,000, costing 47.46 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)

Variant2025 PriceUpdated 2026 Price Difference
Diesel 4x2 AT41.54 lakh42.17 lakh63,000
Diesel 4x4 MT43.64 lakh44.3 lakh66,000
Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive46.75 lakh47.46 lakh71,000

Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike January 2026

The petrol and petrol-hybrid MPV from Toyota, the Innova Hycross, has also witnessed a hike in its prices of up to 48,000. The petrol engine-powered Innova Hycross GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants witnessed a price hike of 29,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to 19.15 lakh and 19.2 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the GX (O) seven-seater and eight-seater variants, much like the GX variant, got a price hike of 31,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to 20.56 lakh and 20.43 lakh.

Variant2025 PriceUpdated 2026 Price Difference
GX 7S18.86 lakh 19.15 lakh29,000
GX 8S18.91 lakh19.20 lakh29,000
GX (O) 7S20.25 lakh20.56 lakh31,000
GX (O) 8S20.12 lakh20.43 lakh31,000

Moreover, the hybrid Innova Hycross has also seen a price increase. The VX seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of 40,000, with their effective starting prices set at 26.3 lakh and 26.35 lakh, respectively. In addition to that, the VX (O) seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of 43,000, with their effective starting prices set at 28.27 lakh and 28.32 lakh, respectively. The ZX seven-seater variant received a price hike of 46,000, with its starting price now set at 30.66 lakh. The ZX (O) seven-seater variant got a price hike of 47,000, with its starting price now set at 31.3 lakh. Lastly, the ZX (O) seven-seater Luxury Edition received a price hike of 48,000, with its starting price now set at 32.38 lakh.

Variant2025 PriceUpdated 2026 Price Difference
VX 7S25.90 lakh26.30 lakh40,000
VX 8S25.95 lakh26.35 lakh40,000
VX (O) 7S27.84 lakh28.27 lakh43,000
VX (O) 8S27.89 lakh28.32 lakh43,000
ZX 7S30.20 lakh30.66 lakh46,000
ZX (O) 7S30.83 lakh31.3 lakh47,000
ZX (O) 7S LE31.90 lakh32.38 lakh48,000

Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike January 2026

The Toyota Innova Crysta has witnessed a price hike of up to 33,000. The GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to 33,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of 18.99 lakh. Additionally, the GX+ seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to 21,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of 20.47 lakh and 20.52 lakh, respectively. The VX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of 24,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of 23.95 lakh. The VX eight-seater variant gets a price hike of 25,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of 24 lakh. Lastly, the ZX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of 26,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of 25.53 lakh.

(Also Read: I have a 15-year-old BS3 petrol car in Delhi. Should I scrap it or convert it into an EV?)

Variant2025 PriceUpdated 2026 Price Difference
GX 7S18.66 lakh18.99 lakh33,000
GX 8S18.66 lakh18.99 lakh33,000
GX+ 7S20.26 lakh20.47 lakh21,000
GX+ 8S20.31 lakh20.52 lakh21,000
VX 7S23.71 lakh23.95 lakh24,000
VX 8S23.75 lakh24.00 lakh25,000
ZX 7S25.27 lakh25.53 lakh26,000

Toyota Rumion Variant Rejig

The base E variant of the Toyota Rumion available with a manual transmission has been discontinued. The ex-showroom price of the previous base variant of the Rumion was 9.51 lakh, while the price of the base variant now starts at 10.44 lakh.

