Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta Prices Hiked By Upto 74,000, Rumion Variants Rejigged

Japanese automaker, Toyota, has recently hiked the prices for its premium SUV and MPV segment, including Fortuner, Legender, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta by approximately ₹74,000. Not only that, but the company has also rejigged the variant lineup of its more affordable MPV, the Rumion. The Toyota Fortuner Legender also received a maximum price hike of ₹ 71,000.

Toyota Fortuner Price Hike January 2026

One of India’s favourite SUVs, the Toyota Fortuner, has witnessed a hike of up to ₹74,000. The petrol variant of the Toyota Fortuner has been revised to ₹34.16 lakh, a price hike of ₹51,000 from ₹33.65 lakh. In addition to that, the entry-level rear-wheel drive diesel variant with manual transmission has received a price hike of ₹52,000 to ₹34.8 lakh from ₹34.28 lakh.

The rear-wheel drive diesel automatic variant gets a price hike of ₹55,000 to ₹36.96 lakh from ₹36.41 lakh. The 4x4 manual diesel variant gets a price hike of ₹57,000 to ₹38.68 lakh from ₹38.11 lakh. Moreover, the Neo Drive 4x4 automatic variant gets a price hike of ₹63,000 to ₹42.37 lakh, while the Gazoo Racing Sport version of the Fortuner gets a price of ₹74,000, taking its price to ₹49.59 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)

Variant 2025 Price Updated 2026 Price Difference Petrol 4x2 MT 33.65 lakh 34.16 lakh 51,000 Diesel 4x2 MT 34.28 lakh 34.80 lakh 52,000 Diesel 4x2 AT 36.41 lakh 36.96 lakh 55,000 Diesel 4x4 MT 38.11 lakh 38.68 lakh 57,000 Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive 41.47 lakh 42.37 lakh 63,000 Diesel 4x4 AT GR-S 48.85 lakh 49.59 lakh 74,000 View All Prev Next

Toyota Fortuner Legender Price Hike January 2026

The Toyota Fortuner Legender also received a maximum price hike of ₹71,000. The diesel automatic rear-wheel drive Legender witnessed a price hike of ₹63,000 to ₹42.17 lakh from ₹41.54 lakh. Not only that, but the diesel manual 4x4 variant gets a price hike of ₹66,000, taking its price to ₹44.3 lakh. Lastly, the diesel automatic Neo Drive 4x4 variant gets a price hike of ₹71,000, costing ₹47.46 lakh. (All the prices are ex-showroom)

Variant 2025 Price Updated 2026 Price Difference Diesel 4x2 AT 41.54 lakh 42.17 lakh 63,000 Diesel 4x4 MT 43.64 lakh 44.3 lakh 66,000 Diesel 4x4 AT Neo Drive 46.75 lakh 47.46 lakh 71,000 Prev Next

Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike January 2026

The petrol and petrol-hybrid MPV from Toyota, the Innova Hycross, has also witnessed a hike in its prices of up to ₹48,000. The petrol engine-powered Innova Hycross GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants witnessed a price hike of ₹29,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to ₹19.15 lakh and 19.2 lakh, respectively. Additionally, the GX (O) seven-seater and eight-seater variants, much like the GX variant, got a price hike of ₹31,000, driving their effective ex-showroom prices to ₹20.56 lakh and 20.43 lakh.

Variant 2025 Price Updated 2026 Price Difference GX 7S 18.86 lakh 19.15 lakh 29,000 GX 8S 18.91 lakh 19.20 lakh 29,000 GX (O) 7S 20.25 lakh 20.56 lakh 31,000 GX (O) 8S 20.12 lakh 20.43 lakh 31,000 Prev Next

Moreover, the hybrid Innova Hycross has also seen a price increase. The VX seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of ₹40,000, with their effective starting prices set at ₹26.3 lakh and ₹26.35 lakh, respectively. In addition to that, the VX (O) seven-seater variant and eight-seater variant witnessed a price hike of ₹43,000, with their effective starting prices set at ₹28.27 lakh and ₹28.32 lakh, respectively. The ZX seven-seater variant received a price hike of ₹46,000, with its starting price now set at ₹30.66 lakh. The ZX (O) seven-seater variant got a price hike of ₹47,000, with its starting price now set at ₹31.3 lakh. Lastly, the ZX (O) seven-seater Luxury Edition received a price hike of ₹48,000, with its starting price now set at ₹32.38 lakh.

Variant 2025 Price Updated 2026 Price Difference VX 7S 25.90 lakh 26.30 lakh 40,000 VX 8S 25.95 lakh 26.35 lakh 40,000 VX (O) 7S 27.84 lakh 28.27 lakh 43,000 VX (O) 8S 27.89 lakh 28.32 lakh 43,000 ZX 7S 30.20 lakh 30.66 lakh 46,000 ZX (O) 7S 30.83 lakh 31.3 lakh 47,000 ZX (O) 7S LE 31.90 lakh 32.38 lakh 48,000 View All Prev Next

Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike January 2026

The Toyota Innova Crysta has witnessed a price hike of up to ₹33,000. The GX seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to ₹33,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.99 lakh. Additionally, the GX+ seven-seater and eight-seater variants get a price hike of up to ₹21,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹20.47 lakh and 20.52 lakh, respectively. The VX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹24,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.95 lakh. The VX eight-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹25,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹24 lakh. Lastly, the ZX seven-seater variant gets a price hike of ₹26,000, with an effective starting ex-showroom price of ₹25.53 lakh.

Variant 2025 Price Updated 2026 Price Difference GX 7S 18.66 lakh 18.99 lakh 33,000 GX 8S 18.66 lakh 18.99 lakh 33,000 GX+ 7S 20.26 lakh 20.47 lakh 21,000 GX+ 8S 20.31 lakh 20.52 lakh 21,000 VX 7S 23.71 lakh 23.95 lakh 24,000 VX 8S 23.75 lakh 24.00 lakh 25,000 ZX 7S 25.27 lakh 25.53 lakh 26,000 View All Prev Next

Toyota Rumion Variant Rejig

The base E variant of the Toyota Rumion available with a manual transmission has been discontinued. The ex-showroom price of the previous base variant of the Rumion was ₹9.51 lakh, while the price of the base variant now starts at ₹10.44 lakh.