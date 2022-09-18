Toyota Glanza CNG's features, specifications leaked. Details here

In March, Toyota launched its all-new hatchback, Glanza, in India. The car is available at a starting price of ₹6.39 lakh, and the company will soon roll out Glanza's CNG variant as well. Though the launch date is yet to be revealed, the CNG model's feature and specification details have already been leaked, according to several reports, including one by Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

Toyota Glanza CNG engine

As per the reports, the car will get a 1.0-litre and 4-cylinder petrol engine, which will be connected only to a 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the engine will produce 88bhp power, while in CNG mode, it will generate 76bhp power.

Toyota Glanza CNG features

The car will have features such as over-the-air (OTA) audio update, Arkayms audio system, 360-degree infotainment system with 9-inch touchscreen, parking camera, auto-fold wing mirror, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror, leather rapid steering, cruise control, UV product glass, LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps.

Toyota Glanza dimensions

The upcoming model, according to reports, will have the same dimensions as the all-new 2022 Glanza. This means that its length will be 3990mm, while its width and height will be 1745mm and 1500mm respectively. It will have three variants – G, S and V – each weighing 1,450kg.

