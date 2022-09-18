Toyota Glanza CNG's features, specifications leaked. Details here
The car will be CNG variant of the all-new Glanza, which was launched in the Indian market in March.
In March, Toyota launched its all-new hatchback, Glanza, in India. The car is available at a starting price of ₹6.39 lakh, and the company will soon roll out Glanza's CNG variant as well. Though the launch date is yet to be revealed, the CNG model's feature and specification details have already been leaked, according to several reports, including one by Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.
Also Read: Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari
Toyota Glanza CNG engine
As per the reports, the car will get a 1.0-litre and 4-cylinder petrol engine, which will be connected only to a 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the engine will produce 88bhp power, while in CNG mode, it will generate 76bhp power.
Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed for top-spec variants
Toyota Glanza CNG features
The car will have features such as over-the-air (OTA) audio update, Arkayms audio system, 360-degree infotainment system with 9-inch touchscreen, parking camera, auto-fold wing mirror, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror, leather rapid steering, cruise control, UV product glass, LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps.
Also Read: Toyota unit to freeze truck production for 2 models for a year: Report
Toyota Glanza dimensions
The upcoming model, according to reports, will have the same dimensions as the all-new 2022 Glanza. This means that its length will be 3990mm, while its width and height will be 1745mm and 1500mm respectively. It will have three variants – G, S and V – each weighing 1,450kg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics