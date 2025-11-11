Toyota Hilux goes electric — 5 things you should know

The Toyota Hilux finally broke cover in its new generation form, and the biggest highlight is that it is now available with a battery electric powertrain for the first time in the nameplate’s lifespan. It continues to be based on the robust IMV body-on-frame platform to retain the toughness and off-road capability associated with past models, while putting on EV-specific changes and design elements. The Hilux BEV starts a new chapter in the iconic pick-up’s legacy, where it forms a crucial part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy towards clean mobility. The Toyota Hilux is available as a battery electric vehicle for the first time, propelled by dual electric motors enabling all-wheel drive

Specification Details Battery 59.2 kWh lithium-ion Drive System Dual eAxles (front & rear) Torque Output 205 Nm (front) + 268.6 Nm (rear) Combined Power 193 bhp (estimated) Drive Type Permanent AWD Range (WLTP) ~ 240 km Payload ~715 kg Towing Capacity ~1,600 kg Wading Depth 700mm Terrain Control Multi-Terrain Select with torque and brake control View All Prev Next

1. Toyota Hilux BEV: Design

The ninth-generation model follows Toyota’s “Tough and Agile” design language but adapts it for electrification while retaining the body-on-frame architecture of the Hilux family. The underfloor battery is said to be shielded against water ingress and damage. Visually, the Hilux BEV is set apart by a closed-off front panel in place of a conventional grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and subtle trim differences such as body-coloured cladding, while ICE versions have them in black. The pickup remains a double-cab in the new lineup and carries practical features such as reworked side steps and a rear deck step for easier cargo access.

2. Toyota Hilux BEV: Interior

The interior of the Hilux BEV carries style cues from the Land Cruiser and features a horizontal dashboard layout with twin digital screens

The cabin takes after the Land Cruiser’s style cues and gets more modernised with the latest update. It features a horizontal dashboard design dominated by twin 12.3-inch screens. Materials and switchgear have been updated, and the Hilux BEV uses a shift-by-wire drive selector. Creature comforts include wireless charging, multiple USB ports, ventilated and powered front seats (depending on trim), and a 360-degree camera.

3. Toyota Hilux BEV: Features and safety

The electric Hilux retains off-road prowess while adding EV-specific systems. A Multi-Terrain Select mode adjusts torque and braking for varying terrain conditions, effectively similar to a low-range gearbox on ICE-powered models. The BEV also inherits an expanded Toyota Safety Sense suite with driver monitoring and low-speed collision assists. For commercial and fleet users, Toyota offers connected-vehicle functions that allow operators to monitor, among other parameters, the battery level and charging status of up to 10 vehicles.

4. Toyota Hilux BEV: Battery and range

The Hilux BEV features a 59.2 kWh battery pack that powers a front and rear electric motor setup to make a combined 144 kW or 193 bhp

The Hilux BEV is equipped with a 59.2-kWh battery powering a front and rear motor setup, enabling all-wheel drive. This makes for a combined power output of 144 kW or 193 bhp, while torque is rated for 205 Nm at the front and 268.6 Nm at the rear. Toyota reports a WLTP-equivalent driving range of just over 240 km and a payload capacity of approximately 715 kg, while towing capability is listed at 1,600 kg. The Hilux BEV will get fast-charging capability to limit downtime, but detailed information on charging voltage and real-world charging times was not disclosed alongside the initial specification.

5. Will the Hilux BEV come to India?

The Toyota Hilux BEV has not yet been confirmed for an India launch. The Japanese carmaker will start rolling it out for select global markets from December 2025, with the ICE variants to launch in mid-2026. While the new-gen model is expected to reach our shores as part of Toyota’s product expansion plans, it is not yet confirmed whether it will be in BEV or ICE form. Toyota has taken a multi-path approach to diversify its powertrain options as it believes there is no single option that can fit the needs of all markets. Fleet interest and agricultural or construction applications could create demand in certain regions, but Toyota would also need to consider localisation of parts, service training and total cost of ownership versus petrol and diesel alternatives before confirming India availability.