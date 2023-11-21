close_game
News / Car Bike / Toyota launches Innova Hycross limited-edition at 20.07 lakh. Check details

Toyota launches Innova Hycross limited-edition at 20.07 lakh. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2023 12:01 PM IST

Based on the petrol-only GX variant of the MPV, the model is pricier by ₹40,000 when compared to the standard variant.

Toyota has silently launched a new variant of its Innova Hycross multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The model, based on the petrol-only GX trim of the MPV, is a limited-edition, and, therefore, will be on sale only for a limited period.

Innova Hycross limited edition (Image courtesy: Toyota)
Innova Hycross limited edition (Image courtesy: Toyota)

To make it distinct from the regular GX model, Toyota has given this limited-edition some exterior and interior cosmetic updates over the former.

Price

When compared to the standard GX version of Innova Hycross, the limited-edition is pricier by 40,000, and is priced between 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and 20.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior and interior updates

The vehicle has received ‘minimal’ interior and exterior updates over the original variant. It sports a fresh chrome garnish on a radiator grille that runs through the centre. The front and rear bumpers, on the other hand, have new faux silver skid plates.

However, as it is based on a lower-end trim, this special edition misses out on the bumper garnishes and alloy wheels that are available in the higher-end trims.

Powertrain

Offered in both six and seven-seater configurations, the Innova Hycross limited-edition gets a pure petrol powertrain. The engine here is a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated unit, which generates 169 bhp of maximum power and 205 Nm of maximum torque.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, there is a new soft-touch dashboard featuring chestnut brown as the colour theme; the doors get the same colour theme. The fabric seats, meanwhile, have a fresh dual-tone black and brown theme.

