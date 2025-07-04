Toyota launches monsoon service campaign in South India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a region-specific service initiative titled the ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’, targeting customers across South India. This month-long campaign, running through July 2025, is aimed at preparing vehicles for the challenges posed by the monsoon season, ensuring both safety and comfort for Toyota owners. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Monsoon-Focused Preventive Maintenance

The monsoon brings its own set of complications for vehicle owners—reduced visibility, slippery roads, and increased wear on essential components. Acknowledging these seasonal demands, Toyota’s service campaign is geared towards preventive maintenance, offering a mix of inspections, service discounts, and care packages to ensure optimal performance during the rains.

Check similar cars Find more cars

What the Campaign Offers

As part of the initiative, Toyota is providing a free 20-point vehicle check-up, which includes key inspections of tyres and battery health—both critical for safe driving during wet conditions. These diagnostics are intended to reduce the risk of on-road breakdowns and help customers address minor issues before they become costly repairs.

(Also read: BMW announces Monsoon Service Campaign for customers with complimentary check-up)

Customers can also benefit from:

Up to 10 per cent off on labour charges, applicable to both regular and rain-specific maintenance work.

10 per cent discount on the T Gloss Monsoon Care Package, a bundle that includes interior cleaning, windshield polishing, headlamp restoration, and odour elimination—services designed to boost hygiene and visibility during the rainy season.

Special deals on tyres and batteries, providing enhanced grip and reliability on water-logged roads.

Commitment to Customer Safety

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President and Chief Representative – South Region, TKM, emphasized Toyota’s ongoing dedication to customer care. He noted that the campaign isn’t just about maintenance but about creating a stress-free driving experience during one of the most demanding times of the year.

(Also read: Hyundai announces monsoon service camp, offers comprehensive inspection, discounts & more)

Tips for Safe Monsoon Driving

Alongside the campaign, Toyota is encouraging drivers to follow key precautions, including:

Regular inspection of wipers, lights, and brakes

Monitoring tyre pressure and tread depth

Avoiding deep water zones

Keeping emergency essentials like flashlights, towels, and rain gear in the vehicle

Toyota portfolio in India

Toyota currently sells the Innova Hycross, Fortuner Legender, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux. On the premium end, there is Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300.

Then there are few products that are shared with Maruti Suzuki. There is Rumion, Glanza, Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.