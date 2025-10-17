Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero edition introduced. Here’s what it gets…

Toyota has introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, a limited-edition styling package that adds sportier visual enhancements to the brand’s popular midsize SUV. Priced at an additional ₹31,999, the package is available across all Hyryder variants and can be purchased through Toyota dealerships nationwide. Personalised Offers on Toyota Innova Crysta Check Offers Check Offers The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero edition features multiple aesthetic updates.

The Aero Edition brings exclusive cosmetic upgrades aimed at improving the Hyryder’s street presence. The key additions include:

Front Skirt: Adds a sharper, more aggressive look.

Rear Spoiler: Enhances aerodynamics while improving rear design.

Side Skirts: Give the SUV a lower, more performance-oriented stance.

These additions do not affect the SUV’s mechanical setup or powertrain options.

Which colours are offered in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?

Toyota is offering the Aero Edition in four colour options, including White, Silver, Black, and Red, to suit a range of customer preferences. It’s designed to give the Hyryder a distinctive and sporty aesthetic, while retaining its premium appeal.

What powertrain options are available in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues with two powertrain choices:

Powertrain type Engine Transmission and drivetrain Strong Hybrid 1.5L engine E-drive 2WD Neo Drive (ISG) 1.5L K-Series engine 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 2WD and AWD options Prev Next

What features does the Urban Cruiser Hyryder offer inside and out?

Exterior highlights:

LED projector headlamps with twin LED DRLs

Crystal Acrylic front grille with chrome garnish

17-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone colour options

Rear skid plate and sporty bumpers

Interior features:

9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Ventilated leather seats

Panoramic sunroof

360-degree camera and head-up display

Ambient lighting and wireless charging

Reclining rear seats with AC vents and USB ports

How much does the Urban Cruiser Hyryder cost?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced starting at ₹10.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aero Edition styling package is available as an add-on.

How well has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder performed in the market?

Since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has crossed 1.68 lakh unit sales, establishing itself as one of Toyota’s strongest performers in India’s midsize SUV space.