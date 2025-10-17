Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero edition introduced. Here’s what it gets…
Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, featuring new spoilers and side skirts, priced at ₹31,999, available across all variants.
Toyota has introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, a limited-edition styling package that adds sportier visual enhancements to the brand’s popular midsize SUV. Priced at an additional ₹31,999, the package is available across all Hyryder variants and can be purchased through Toyota dealerships nationwide.
The Aero Edition brings exclusive cosmetic upgrades aimed at improving the Hyryder’s street presence. The key additions include:
- Front Skirt: Adds a sharper, more aggressive look.
- Rear Spoiler: Enhances aerodynamics while improving rear design.
- Side Skirts: Give the SUV a lower, more performance-oriented stance.
These additions do not affect the SUV’s mechanical setup or powertrain options.
Which colours are offered in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition?
Toyota is offering the Aero Edition in four colour options, including White, Silver, Black, and Red, to suit a range of customer preferences. It’s designed to give the Hyryder a distinctive and sporty aesthetic, while retaining its premium appeal.
What powertrain options are available in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder?
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues with two powertrain choices:
|Powertrain type
|Engine
|Transmission and drivetrain
|Strong Hybrid
|1.5L engine
|E-drive 2WD
|Neo Drive (ISG)
|1.5L K-Series engine
|5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 2WD and AWD options
What features does the Urban Cruiser Hyryder offer inside and out?
Exterior highlights:
- LED projector headlamps with twin LED DRLs
- Crystal Acrylic front grille with chrome garnish
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-tone colour options
- Rear skid plate and sporty bumpers
Interior features:
- 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Ventilated leather seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- 360-degree camera and head-up display
- Ambient lighting and wireless charging
- Reclining rear seats with AC vents and USB ports
How much does the Urban Cruiser Hyryder cost?
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced starting at ₹10.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aero Edition styling package is available as an add-on.
How well has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder performed in the market?
Since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has crossed 1.68 lakh unit sales, establishing itself as one of Toyota’s strongest performers in India’s midsize SUV space.