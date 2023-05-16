Toyota unveils Yaris Cross SUV in Indonesia: All you need to know

Toyota has unveiled its Yaris Cross SUV in Indonesia. Primarily slated to go on sale in that country, the car will be launched in other Asian countries gradually, revealed the Japanese auto giant. Toyota's Yaris Cross SUV (Image courtesy: Toyota)

Yaris Cross, which shares its name with Yaris sedan, a fellow Toyota vehicle, will directly challenge Hyundai's Creta in Indonesia's compact SUV segment.

Toyota Yaris Cross: Design

Toyota has given Yaris Cross an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps, in much the same vein as BMW has done with its E60 5-Series. In the former, one gets to see elements such as tall bumpers, trapezoidal front grille (in glossy black), vertically-positioned fog lamps (glossy black, again), chunky skid plate (bottom of the front profile), large squarish wheel arches, horizontally-positioned tail lights at the back, and more.

Toyota Yaris Cross: Cabin

Inside the car cabin, the highlight is a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. A multi-layered dashboard, fully-digital instrument cluster, centre console (with various physical buttons and dials) are also there.

Toyota Yaris Cross: Powertrain

The model will be offered in petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options. The former is a 1.5-litre 2NR-VE, 4-cylinder unit, while the latter is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder unit that is connected to an electric motor. These generate maximum power output of 104 hp and 90 hp respectively, and produce maximum torque of 138 Nm and 121 Nm respectively.

Transmission, on the other hand, is done by an e-CVT gearbox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail