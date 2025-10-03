Triumph Bonneville 350: 5 things to expect from upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350-rival in India

Triumph’s 400 cc range has all the cards but one; the Bonneville is the only classic nameplate from the British manufacturer left to enter the made-in-India lineup. As it turns out, it won’t be too long for a mini Bonnie to hit the streets, but it will do so with a 350 cc engine to take advantage of the recent GST reforms. Expected to debut in mid-2026, the Triumph Bonneville 350 will enter the 350 cc modern retro segment in India as the most direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Get Launch Updates on Triumph Bonneville 350 Notify me Notify me Triumph is working on a Bonneville 350 to compete with the likes of the RE Classic 350 in the modern retro segment

Triumph Bonneville 350: Design

The Bonneville 350 is expected to come with larger visual bulk than the Triumph 400 range

Triumph’s motorcycles are quite the lookers, yet if there is any criticism to be made about their design, it would come down to the size. For most buyers, the brand’s made-in-India range was always found lacking in visual heft when compared to other motorcycles of similar displacement. The Bonneville 350 is, however, expected to change that with its larger bodywork. The nameplate is known for its timeless modern retro design, complemented by a big road presence.

The upcoming model is likely to follow suit with a large fuel tank design, chrome details, chunky side panels and fenders, and a ribbed flat seat. It is expected to get a reworked rear sub-frame with a longer swingarm to carry all that bodywork, and is likely to come riding on wire-spoke alloys. Additionally, these could be the tubeless cross-spoke type that we have seen on the Scrambler 400 XC, as well as the RE Goan Classic 350.

Triumph Bonneville 350: Features and equipment

The Bonnevilles are known as no-frills modern retro cruisers and are relatively simple on the feature front. Yet Triumph sells it with a range of modern tech, some of which are likely to make it to the Bonneville 350. Expect a twin-pod digi-analogue instrumentation setup with features such as cruise control, traction control, and dual-channel ABS. While the litre-class Bonnies come with ride modes, these are not likely to make it to the 350 cc sibling.

Triumph Bonneville 350: Engine and power

The Bonneville 350 will be powered by a new 350 cc engine with improved low and mid-end torque delivery

The Bonneville 350 will derive its power from a new liquid-cooled 350 cc engine. Compared to the 398 cc engine on Triumph’s 400 range, the new single-cylinder will have a smaller bore while retaining the same stroke, resulting in a torque band that is optimised for low and mid-range grunt. Although it is likely to deliver less overall power than the 400s, the engine should suit the Bonneville flavour of riding, offering a viable alternative to Classic 350 fans.

Triumph Bonneville 350: Launch and pricing

Triumph is expected to introduce the mini Bonnie a few months after it launches the current 400 cc range. To this end, the Bonneville 350 is likely to launch in India mid-2026. When it does, it will be positioned with a starting price that puts it close to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The latter starts from ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going as high as ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expect a similar price range for the Bonnie, which will further benefit from the reduced GST rate on motorcycles up to 350 cc. Regardless of how it compares to the Classic on price, the Bonneville 350 should start lower than the Triumph 400 range, which itself begins with the Speed T4 at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Bonneville 350: Positioning

Many have tried to dip into the Classic 350’s market, and most have largely failed against the modern classic behemoth. The Bonneville, however, has a much stronger brand positioning globally, and is expected to come closest to matching the Classic in terms of design and power, and subsequently sales. Whether Triumph manages to do so with the Bonneville 350 will be known once it arrives in the market.