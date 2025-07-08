Triumph Bonneville to BMW R12: 5 1,000 cc cruiser bikes in India

Litre-class cruiser motorcycles are known for their commanding road presence, strong low-end torque, and relaxed riding stance. These bikes cater to riders seeking the comfort and style of a full-size cruiser with the power of a litre bike. Here are five of the most affordable litre-class cruiser bikes that are on sale in India today.

Whether you're transitioning from a smaller bike or making your first foray into large-displacement machines, this list highlights some of the most value-oriented litre-class cruisers currently available in India. These motorcycles strike a balance between everyday practicality and classic cruising appeal.

Brixton Cromwell 1200

With a price tag of ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brixton Cromwell 1200 stands out as the most affordable litre-class cruiser on the market. It is equipped with a 1,222 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike features a double downtube cradle chassis supported by KYB telescopic forks in the front and preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and comes with dual 310 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc.

Technology features include a round TFT display with custom themes for riding modes, cruise control, traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Bonneville T120

A classic-inspired cruiser, the Triumph Bonneville T120 is priced at ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine with liquid cooling and a 270-degree crank, producing 78.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 105 Nm at 3,500 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox handles power delivery. The frame is a twin-cradle design with 41 mm telescopic forks up front and dual rear shocks with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm front discs and a 255 mm rear disc.

It’s well-equipped with features like a semi-digital display, ride-by-wire system, traction control, and selectable ride modes.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

For those who prefer a minimalist, retro look, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber fits the bill. Priced at ₹12.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 76.9 bhp and 106 Nm. It pairs with a 6-speed gearbox and is mounted on a twin-cradle frame supported by 47 mm Showa front forks and a rear monoshock. The 16-inch alloy wheels come with dual 310 mm discs at the front and a 255 mm disc at the back.

It features all-LED lighting, a semi-digital gauge, an assist clutch, dual-channel ABS, and two ride modes: Rain and Road.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

For a more muscular aesthetic and aggressive performance, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes into play at ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom). At its heart is a 1,252 cc Revolution Max V-twin that produces 121 bhp and 125 Nm of torque, matched to a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking is managed via a single front disc with a 4-piston caliper and a rear disc with a single-piston setup.

Key highlights include a full-LED lighting package, Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, navigation support, and a suite of electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, traction control, and wheel lift mitigation.

BMW R 12

Topping the list in terms of price and premium appeal is the BMW R 12, priced at ₹20.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer-twin engine producing 93.7 bhp and 110 Nm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike features 45 mm USD front forks with rebound adjustment and a rear paralever suspension system. The wheels—19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the back—are fitted with twin 310 mm discs in front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of tech, it includes lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, engine drag torque control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and two selectable riding modes. It also gets a classic analogue instrument pod.