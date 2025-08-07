Triumph Thruxton 400 launched in India at 2.74 lakh. What it gets

Triumph has launched the Thruxton 400 cafe racer in India at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The new retro-themed motorcycle comes as the flagship offering from the two-wheeler manufacturer's 400 cc lineup. It is positioned above the Triumph Scrambler 400 X in the company's India product lineup. Personalised Offers on Triumph Thruxton 400 Check Offers Triumph Thruxton 400 is the new flagship motorcycle in the brand's 400 cc portfolio.

The all-new Triumph Thruxton 400 comes with authentic cafe racer styling and a host of visual updates. Also, there are a few functional and mechanical upgrades over the Triumph Speed 400. The motorcycle gets a redesigned rear sub-frame, while the clip-on handlebars and the repositioned rider footpegs offer sportier riding ergonomics. The motorcycle gets a cafe racer-style semi-fairing, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and revamped side panels. The rear section has been tweaked with a sleek fender and new taillamp assembly. Besides that, the Triumph Thruxton 400 gets a wide and redesigned seat that offers a forward-leaning riding posture. There is a rear cowl covering the pillion seat, which can be removed as per the owner's preference and requirement.

The new Triumph Thruxton 400 is available in four different colour options, which are Lava Red Gloss, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Metallic Racing Yellow.

Powering the newly launched Triumph Thruxton 400 motorcycle is the same 398 cc, liquid-cooled, TR-series engine that powers the other 400 cc motorcycles from the brand. This engine has been tuned to churn out 41.5 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm in the Thruxton 400. The engine comes equipped with a new camshaft, which allows the engine to deliver higher power and torque figures in the rev band.

Among other updates, the Triumph Thruxton 400 gets a revised suspension setup for a sportier ride. The motorcycle manufacturer claims that the new Thruxton 400 promises a sportier and more engaging ride experience thanks to the revamped hardware setup.