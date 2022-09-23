Home / Car Bike / TVS launches Jupiter Classic: Price, features and all you need to know

TVS launches Jupiter Classic: Price, features and all you need to know

Published on Sep 23, 2022 06:38 PM IST

The scooter is a variant of the company's Jupiter scooter. It has been introduced over a significant milestone: Jupiter's 5 million-unit sale mark.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

TVS has launched Jupiter Classic, a new and updated variant of the company's Jupiter scooter. Classic, which comes just ahead of the festive season, has been introduced over a significant milestone: Jupiter's 5 million-unit sale mark.

Here are a few things to know about Jupiter Classic:

(1.) It gets an updated look from the original courtesy black mirrors, tinted visors, fender garnish, handlebar ends, as well as a 3D premium logo with black theme.

(2.) Mechanically, Jupiter and Classic are same. Therefore, the latter, too, comes with a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine which gets fuel injection. The engine produces maximum power of 7.47PS and peak torque of 8.4Nm.

(3.) Premium leather has been used for the scooter's seats and backrest. The model's features include, among others, disc breaks, engine kill-switch, all-in-one lock, USB charger, and pillar backrest.

(4.) The model is available in two colour options: Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. Priced at 85,866 it is the sixth and costliest variant of TVS Jupiter.

(5.) With the launch, the scooter, which has an ‘Eco Mode’ and a ‘Power Mode’, is the new flagship product of the Chennai-headquartered manufacturer.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

