TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Sporty performer or efficient commuter?

In India's dynamic 125cc scooter market, two models cater to very different personalities — the TVS Ntorq 125, a sporty, tech-savvy scooter for younger riders, and the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, an elegant, fuel-efficient option designed for comfort and practicality. While both share the same engine displacement, their design philosophy, features, and riding dynamics make them appealing to distinct sets of riders. Here's a detailed comparison to help you decide which scooter deserves a spot in your garage.

TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid — two distinct 125cc scooters that blend performance and practicality for modern Indian riders.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Specifications & price comparison Category TVS Ntorq 125 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Engine Capacity 124.8 cc 125 cc Power 9.38 PS @ 7,000 rpm 8.2 PS @ 6,500 rpm Torque 10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Transmission CVT Automatic CVT Automatic Cooling System Air-cooled Air-cooled Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection (Hybrid Assist) Kerb Weight 118 kg 99 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 5.8 litres 5.2 litres Front Suspension Telescopic Forks Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Unit Swing Brakes Drum / Disc (depending on variant) Drum / Disc (depending on variant) Tyre Size (Front/Rear) 12-inch / 12-inch 12-inch / 10-inch Instrument Console Fully Digital with SmartXonnect Analog-Digital with Y-Connect (optional) Bluetooth Connectivity Yes (All variants except base) Optional (via Y-Connect app) Special Features Navigation Assist, Voice Alerts, Ride Stats, External Fuel Filler Hybrid Assist, Smart Motor Generator, Idle Start/Stop Design Language Sporty and aggressive Retro and elegant Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) ₹ 80,900 – ₹ 99,800 ₹ 74,044 - ₹ 87,890 Available Variants Drum, Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad, Race XP, XT Drum, Disc Best For Performance seekers, tech-savvy riders, youth Daily commuters, family riders, mileage-conscious users

Engine and performance

The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This setup offers a strong mid-range punch, making it a fun and quick scooter for city traffic. In comparison, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid features a 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 8.2 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. While not as powerful, Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system gives it smoother, quieter starts and better efficiency. The Fascino’s lighter kerb weight of 99 kg versus the Ntorq’s 118 kg also helps it feel more nimble in stop-and-go conditions.

Features and equipment

The Ntorq 125 is known for its feature-packed SmartXonnect system, which includes Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, call and SMS alerts, and ride stats. It also offers a fully digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler, LED headlamp, and sporty design cues that appeal to younger audiences. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, on the other hand, focuses on ease and efficiency — offering an idle start/stop system, a Smart Motor Generator for silent starts, an analog-digital meter, and optional Bluetooth connectivity via the Yamaha Y-Connect app. Its curvy retro design adds a touch of elegance, making it ideal for mature or family-oriented buyers.

Ride, handling, and comfort

On the road, the Ntorq 125 feels more planted and stable, thanks to its wider 12-inch tyres and heavier chassis setup, offering better cornering confidence and control. The Fascino 125, however, wins on comfort and manoeuvrability — its lightweight design and softer suspension setup make it easier to handle in city traffic or for shorter riders. Both scooters use telescopic front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension, providing decent ride comfort over uneven surfaces.

Verdict: Which scooter should you buy?

If you’re looking for a sporty, performance-oriented scooter with loads of tech, sharp styling, and engaging dynamics, the TVS Ntorq 125 is easily the better pick. It’s ideal for young riders and enthusiasts who value acceleration and modern connectivity. However, if your priority lies in mileage, comfort, and everyday practicality, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid makes more sense. With its hybrid assist, elegant design, and lighter handling, it’s perfect for those who want a smooth, efficient, and easy-to-ride city companion.