Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Sporty performer or efficient commuter?

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 07:19 pm IST

Compare the TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid — engine specs, mileage, features, price, and performance. Find out which 125cc scooter suits you.

In India’s dynamic 125cc scooter market, two models cater to very different personalities — the TVS Ntorq 125, a sporty, tech-savvy scooter for younger riders, and the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, an elegant, fuel-efficient option designed for comfort and practicality. While both share the same engine displacement, their design philosophy, features, and riding dynamics make them appealing to distinct sets of riders. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which scooter deserves a spot in your garage.

TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid — two distinct 125cc scooters that blend performance and practicality for modern Indian riders.
Personalised Offers on
TVS NTORQ 125 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid — two distinct 125cc scooters that blend performance and practicality for modern Indian riders.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Specifications & price comparison

CategoryTVS Ntorq 125Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid
Engine Capacity124.8 cc125 cc
Power9.38 PS @ 7,000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6,500 rpm
Torque10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
TransmissionCVT AutomaticCVT Automatic
Cooling SystemAir-cooledAir-cooled
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel Injection (Hybrid Assist)
Kerb Weight118 kg99 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity5.8 litres5.2 litres
Front SuspensionTelescopic ForksTelescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockUnit Swing
BrakesDrum / Disc (depending on variant)Drum / Disc (depending on variant)
Tyre Size (Front/Rear)12-inch / 12-inch12-inch / 10-inch
Instrument ConsoleFully Digital with SmartXonnectAnalog-Digital with Y-Connect (optional)
Bluetooth ConnectivityYes (All variants except base)Optional (via Y-Connect app)
Special FeaturesNavigation Assist, Voice Alerts, Ride Stats, External Fuel FillerHybrid Assist, Smart Motor Generator, Idle Start/Stop
Design LanguageSporty and aggressiveRetro and elegant
Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) 80,900 – 99,800 74,044 - 87,890
Available VariantsDrum, Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad, Race XP, XTDrum, Disc
Best ForPerformance seekers, tech-savvy riders, youthDaily commuters, family riders, mileage-conscious users

Engine and performance

The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This setup offers a strong mid-range punch, making it a fun and quick scooter for city traffic. In comparison, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid features a 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 8.2 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. While not as powerful, Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system gives it smoother, quieter starts and better efficiency. The Fascino’s lighter kerb weight of 99 kg versus the Ntorq’s 118 kg also helps it feel more nimble in stop-and-go conditions.

(Also read: 10 Easy ways to improve your bike’s fuel efficiency)

Features and equipment

The Ntorq 125 is known for its feature-packed SmartXonnect system, which includes Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, call and SMS alerts, and ride stats. It also offers a fully digital instrument cluster, external fuel filler, LED headlamp, and sporty design cues that appeal to younger audiences. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, on the other hand, focuses on ease and efficiency — offering an idle start/stop system, a Smart Motor Generator for silent starts, an analog-digital meter, and optional Bluetooth connectivity via the Yamaha Y-Connect app. Its curvy retro design adds a touch of elegance, making it ideal for mature or family-oriented buyers.

Ride, handling, and comfort

On the road, the Ntorq 125 feels more planted and stable, thanks to its wider 12-inch tyres and heavier chassis setup, offering better cornering confidence and control. The Fascino 125, however, wins on comfort and manoeuvrability — its lightweight design and softer suspension setup make it easier to handle in city traffic or for shorter riders. Both scooters use telescopic front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension, providing decent ride comfort over uneven surfaces.

Verdict: Which scooter should you buy?

If you’re looking for a sporty, performance-oriented scooter with loads of tech, sharp styling, and engaging dynamics, the TVS Ntorq 125 is easily the better pick. It’s ideal for young riders and enthusiasts who value acceleration and modern connectivity. However, if your priority lies in mileage, comfort, and everyday practicality, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid makes more sense. With its hybrid assist, elegant design, and lighter handling, it’s perfect for those who want a smooth, efficient, and easy-to-ride city companion.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / TVS Ntorq 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Sporty performer or efficient commuter?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On