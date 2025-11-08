10 Easy ways to improve your bike’s fuel efficiency

With fuel prices rocketing to new highs and urban commutes getting longer, extracting the best possible mileage from your motorcycle is more important than ever. Whether you ride a daily commuter bike, a sporty street machine, or a touring motorcycle, fuel efficiency directly affects your running costs — and even your bike’s long-term health. The fuel efficiency fluctuates depending on factors such as engine size, riding style, terrain, and even the quality of fuel you use. Personalised Offers on Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Check Offers Check Offers Motorcyclists wait in queues to get their vehicles filled with fuel, at a petrol pump in Navi Mumbai. (PTI file)

The good news is that improving your bike’s fuel economy doesn’t require major mechanical changes or expensive upgrades. By adopting smarter riding habits and basic maintenance practices, you can make a significant difference. Here’s a quick list of ways to help you get the best mileage out of your two-wheeler.

10 Smart tips to improve your bike’s fuel efficiency Step No. Tip Description 1 Keep Your Bike Well-Serviced Regular servicing ensures all parts are working efficiently, reducing friction and improving overall fuel economy. 2 Clean Your Air Filter Regularly A clean air filter allows better airflow into the engine, ensuring complete combustion and preventing unnecessary fuel burn. 3 Maintain Correct Tyre Pressure Underinflated tyres increase rolling resistance; keeping tyres at the recommended pressure improves mileage. 4 Turn Off Ignition at Traffic Lights Turning off the engine during long stops (over 30 seconds) can boost mileage by up to 10%. 5 Avoid Overusing Brakes Smooth riding and reduced braking prevent energy loss and fuel wastage, especially during downhill coasting. 6 Shed Unnecessary Weight Removing heavy accessories or excess luggage reduces engine load, helping the bike move more efficiently. 7 Use Good Quality Fuel Using cleaner or high-quality fuel can improve combustion and slightly increase fuel economy. 8 Limit Warm-Up Time Modern fuel-injected bikes don’t need long warm-ups — avoid idling unnecessarily to save fuel. 9 Ride Smoothly and Avoid Over-Revving Sensible throttle use and timely gear shifts prevent excessive fuel consumption and engine strain. 10 Be Aerodynamic While Riding Maintaining a streamlined posture reduces wind resistance, helping the bike move faster with less effort and fuel. View All Prev Next

1. Keep your bike well-serviced

A properly maintained engine runs more efficiently and delivers optimal fuel economy. Regular servicing ensures all components are in top shape, reducing friction and power loss.

2. Clean your air filter regularly

A clogged air filter restricts airflow to the engine, forcing it to burn more fuel. Keeping it clean allows a proper air-fuel mixture, helping your engine generate power more efficiently.

3. Maintain correct tyre pressure

Underinflated tyres increase rolling resistance, making your bike work harder and consume more fuel. Always maintain the manufacturer-recommended tyre pressure for best results.

4. Turn off the ignition at traffic lights

If you’re stopped at a red light for more than 30 seconds, turning off the ignition can improve fuel economy by up to 10%. Restarting the engine consumes less fuel than idling for long periods.

5. Avoid overusing brakes

Riding aggressively and braking frequently wastes momentum and fuel. Instead, anticipate traffic flow, use engine braking and coast safely.

6. Shed unnecessary weight

Lighter bikes are always more economical. Remove non-essential accessories or luggage that adds unnecessary bulk. Every kilogram counts toward better mileage.

7. Use good quality fuel

While not scientifically proven, using cleaner, high-quality fuel can lead to slightly better combustion efficiency and smoother engine performance. This also helps in keeping the engine healthy, which again is good for fuel efficiency.

8. Limit warm-up time

Modern fuel-injected motorcycles don’t require a lot of warm up time. Avoid idling your bike for too long before you start your ride — it only burns extra fuel. You can start riding once the revs stabilise.

9. Ride smoothly and avoid over-revving

Avoid aggressive throttle use and hitting the rev limiter. Smooth acceleration and timely gear shifts are key to maximising mileage and keeping your engine stress-free.

10. Be aerodynamic

At higher speeds, wind resistance plays a big role in fuel consumption. Maintain a streamlined posture and avoid unnecessary drag to help your bike glide more efficiently.

Ride smart, save more

Following these simple habits can make a noticeable difference in your bike’s fuel economy. Ride smooth, maintain your machine, and you’ll enjoy not just better mileage — but also a longer engine life and a cleaner environment.