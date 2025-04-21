Two-thirds of Hyundai cars sold in India during FY25 were SUVs. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has reported that SUVs have accounted for 68.5 per cent of HMIL's domestic sales for FY2024-25, an increase from 63.2 per cent over the last fiscal. The domestic sales at Hyundai were at 598,666 units and saw a 2.61 per cent dip from 614,721 units in FY2024. SUVs contributed 68.5 per cent to HMIL’s total domestic sales in FY2024-25

This shows that for every two out of three cars sold by the automaker in the nation was a SUV. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that the reason why two out of every third car sold by the company in India was an SUV is a reflection of its extensive knowledge of Indian customers and focus on offering innovation, safety and style. The company's current SUV portfolio consists of the Hyundai Creta, Venue, Exter, Alcazar, Tucson and the Ioniq 5.

Interestingly, the company said that 52.3 per cent of the total domestic vehicles sold during the financial year were sunroof-equipped vehicles. Currently, sunroof is available on 12 out of 14 models in the HMIL range. In addition, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) variant contribution doubled to 14.3 per cent in FY2024-25 from 6.7 per cent in FY2023-24.

HMIL offers ADAS across nine of its models. Garg further stated that the increase in ADAS variant contribution and increased preference for sunroof variants indicate the escalating aspirations of our customers and their willingness to accept global technologies.

Hyundai Motor India: FY25 sales

Hyundai Motor India posted its FY2025 sales, and the auto major sold an accumulated total (domestic + exports) of 762,052 units, with a fall of 2.03 per cent year on year. The automaker retailed 7,77,876 units in FY2023. However, Hyundai still manages to hold onto being India's second-largest automaker, although by a very large margin from market leader Maruti Suzuki, which retailed 22,34,266 units in FY2025.

Exports were unchanged in the previous fiscal year at 163,386 units being exported. However, Hyundai finished the year in a good spirit as March 2025 sales were encouraging with 67,320 units sold (domestic + exports), recording a 2.62 per cent rise over 65,601 units sold in the same month the previous year.