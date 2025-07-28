VinFast inagurates first dealership in India. Check details

VinFast Auto India, the Indian arm of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, has said it will open its first showroom in the country. The showroom is open in Surat, Gujarat, and is opened ahead of the launch of the company's first EV plant in the country. The showroom is the first of the 35 dealerships that VinFast plans to establish in 27 cities in India by the end of 2025. Get Launch Updates on VinFast VF9 Notify me VinFast plans to set up 35 showrooms across 27 cities in India by end of 2025.

The showroom spans 3,000 square feet and promises immersive product experiences, hassle-free vehicle buying experiences, and after-sales service. VinFast's lineup of premium electric SUVs, such as VF6 and VF7, will be displayed in the showroom. Interestingly, the automaker has formally started pre-bookings of the premium electric SUVs in India on July 15. The carmaker is now taking bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, with a refundable booking amount of ₹21,000.

VinFast is in the process of establishing its first electric vehicle factory in Tamil Nadu. The future plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, will manufacture electric vehicles locally in India. As part of its entry into the Indian market, VinFast has entered into strategic collaborations with firms such as RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to ensure a network of EV charging and after-sales across India.

Commenting on the inauguration of the brand's first showroom, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said the launch in Surat, Gujarat, marks a significant step in the company’s entry into the Indian market.He mentioned that the showroom is a representation of VinFast’s dedication to bringing its experience closer to Indian consumers, with the goal to offer not only electric vehicles but a total ownership experience, based on quality, reliability, and strong after-sale support. He added that partnering with Chandan Car, an established name in the automotive sector, allows VinFast to combine local market expertise with its global EV technology to help build a premium electric mobility ecosystem in India..