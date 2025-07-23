Volkswagen and Skoda recall multiple car models in India, blame it on faulty seatbelts

Volkswagen India has issued a recall affecting Virtus sedan and Taigun SUVs in the country. The German auto giant has issued a recall for both these models due to concerns over their seatbelts. Volkswagen has recalled 961 units of both the Virtus and Taigun models that were built between December 2021 and May 2025. This comes as a second such recall, as VW recalled both these models for a similar fault earlier in April this year. Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers Volkswagen and Skoda have recalled multiple car models in India owing to a faulty seatbelt issue.

It has been found that the left and right side rear seat belt metal bases could crack in the affected Volkswagen models. Also, there are chances that an incorrect part could have been installed in the front and rear seat belts.

Skoda India issued a recall as well

Skoda, the sibling brand of Volkswagen under the same group umbrella too has also issued a recall for its respective models. Around 860 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia models have been recalled in the latest recall campaign. These affected Skoda cars claim to have been found with similar faulty seatbelts. The affected Skoda cars were manufactured between December 2021 and May 2025.

This is not the first time Skoda has issued a recall for these models. Previously, the automaker issued a recall for all these models in April 2025, owing to a faulty seatbelt issue.

The previous recall issued by Skoa was regarding concerns over the rear seat belt, and this time, the front seat belts would also require inspection. The rear seatbelt assembly has been found with some quality issues, where the metal base could fracture and crack. Also, there are possibilities that the front and rear seatbelts could have been installed incorrectly.

What should Volkswagen and Skoda car owners do?

Volkswagen and Skoda are expected to officially communicate with the affected owners of the respective passenger vehicles. They would be required to take their vehicles to the respective dealerships for inspection, and the faulty parts would be replaced after checking, without any cost to the consumers. The owners of the abovementioned models could go to the dedicated page on Volkswagen and Skoda India's official website and check if their vehicle is covered under the recall by giving the unique identification numbers.