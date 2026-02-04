Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: 3 things I liked and 2 I didn’t

Seven-seat SUVs usually play it safe. Comfort over character, space over sparkle, and performance is often an afterthought. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line takes a slightly different approach. It arrives as a family-friendly SUV that still wants to be driven, combining strong turbo-petrol performance with a cabin that genuinely feels premium. Get Launch Updates on Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Notify me Notify me The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line blends understated German design with strong performance and comfort.

After spending some time with it on the road, some aspects stood out immediately, while a couple reminded me of the compromises Volkswagen has made. Here are three things that genuinely impressed me, and two that didn’t quite hit the mark:

What I liked

1. Performance that actually feels special

Under the hood is the familiar EA888 Evo4 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm. On the road, those numbers translate into an SUV that feels decently quick for its size. The claimed 0–100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds feels believable, especially in Sport mode where throttle response sharpens, and the gearbox holds gears longer.

What stood out was how light the Tayron feels when pushed. It doesn’t feel like a bulky family SUV during highway overtakes or fast cruising. Add to that the muted turbo whistle and blow-off sounds when lifting off the throttle, and there’s enough here to keep driving enthusiasts engaged without sacrificing refinement.

2. Premium interiors and front-seat comfort

Step inside, and the Tayron R-Line immediately feels expensive. Fit and finish are top-notch, and key touchpoints feel solid and well-thought-out. The highlight, though, is the front seating. Volkswagen’s Ergo seats with Varenna leather upholstery offer heating, ventilation and eight massage modes, along with memory functions.

The large 15-inch infotainment system and 10.2-inch digital driver’s display bring a modern feel, while the Harman Kardon sound system delivers powerful, clean audio. Add three-zone climate control and 30-colour ambient lighting, and the Tayron’s cabin feels like a genuinely premium space for long journeys.

3. Design that will age well

The Tayron R-Line doesn’t scream for attention, and that’s a good thing. Its design is familiar Volkswagen, clean lines, balanced proportions and subtle aggression. The illuminated VW badge, connected DRLs and revised IQ.Light LED tail lamps add enough modern flair without going overboard.

It’s the kind of SUV that won’t look dated in a few years, sticking to the brand’s “don’t fix what isn’t broken” philosophy. The 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels and squared-off wheel arches add a sporty touch without hurting practicality.

What I didn’t like

1. Third row usability is limited

While the Tayron is technically a seven-seater, the third row is best suited for children. Even with the second row adjusted forward, space is tight for adults, and getting in isn’t particularly easy since the middle row slides instead of folding forward.

For occasional use or short city runs, it works. But if you regularly need all seven seats for adults, this isn’t the SUV for you.

2. Misses out on the latest tech expected in 2026

While the Tayron R-Line feels premium, it plays things a little too safe on the technology front. In a segment where rivals are offering triple-screen layouts, rear-seat entertainment systems and more tech-forward cabin experiences, the Tayron sticks to the bare minimum expected at this price point in 2026.

Yes, the essentials are covered well: a large infotainment screen, digital driver display, ADAS and premium audio, but it doesn’t feel as future-ready or wow-inducing as some newer competitors. For buyers who prioritise cutting-edge cabin tech as much as driving performance, this could feel like a missed opportunity.

Who should buy it?

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line knows exactly what it wants to be. It’s not a loud, flashy seven-seater trying to please everyone. Instead, it focuses on strong performance, premium comfort and solid engineering, with occasional third-row use rather than full-time people-hauling.

If your usage is primarily five occupants, with the third row used once in a while, the Tayron makes a compelling case. Much will depend on pricing, especially since it’s coming to India as a CKD. But as a driver-focused, premium SUV with occasional seven-seat capability, the Tayron R-Line leaves a strong first impression.