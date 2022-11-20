Want to buy a car for your small family? These models are for you

Mini and compact cars enjoy great popularity among middle class families. Also, due to their low maintenance cost, customers don't need to spend extra money on these. HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, has compiled a list of cars that do not cost much and are great options for small families.

Maruti Suzuki Alto: This budget hatchback has a 0.8-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 41 PS of maximum power and 60 Nm of maximum torque. Alto is priced at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For passenger safety, there is a driver side airbag, rear parking sensors, Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) etc.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: A mini SUV, S-Presso has a 998cc engine, which generates 58.33 bhp of maximum power and 78 Nm of peak torque. Priced at ₹4.25 lakh, it has features such as a multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags on front seat, power steering etc.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Also a hatchback, Celerio is powered by a K10C dualjet, three-cylinder engine with 66 hp maximum power and 89 Nm peak torque. Also, the engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. Available for ₹5.29 lakh, it comes with as many as 12 passenger safety features.

Tata Tiago: With a 1.2-litre revotron aspirated engine, the Tiago hatchback generates 84 bhp maximum power and 115 Nm peak torque. It comes in 10 variants and a cost of ₹5.44 lakh.

