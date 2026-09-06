Want to buy Revolt RV400? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Revolt RV400 is one of the bestselling electric motorcycles in the Indian market. The Revolt RV400 is the pioneer in the Indian electric motorcycle segment, and since the very beginning of its journey in the country, the EV has continued to appeal to many consumers in the market. Revolt Motors has launched a wide range of electric motorcycles, but the RV400 continues to be the most popular model from the brand. Revolt RV400 is one of the pioneers in Indian electric motorcycle segment, which continues to appeal many consumers.

Powered by a 3,24 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.1 kW electric motor, the Revolt RV400 is capable of running at 85 kmph top speed. Also, it is capable of running up to 150 kmph.

If you are planning to buy the Revolt RV400, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI guide for buyers.