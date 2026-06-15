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    Want to buy the BMW F450 GS? Key genuine accessories to explore

    BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

    Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 8:39 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The BMW F450 GS is an entry-level, sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle from the stable of BMW Motorrad. This ADV is locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company in Hosur as part of these two two-wheeler manufacturers' collaboration. The 178 kg weighing BMW F450 GS is powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine, which pushes out 48.67 bhp peak power at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. It comes as the most affordable adventure motorcycle from the German premium two-wheeler brand in India.

    BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.
    BMW F450 GS is the most affordable ADV from the auto company in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

    BMW Motorrad launched the BMW F450 GS recently in India. Priced between 4.70 lakh and 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is available in three trim options: Standard, Exclusive, and GS Trophy. BMW Motorrad has designed and developed the motorcycle especially for those who seek to buy an affordable ADV, which comes with high-end tech-aided features. Also, this ADV is good for those riders who are planning to enter the segment for the first time.

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    Now, the automaker has revealed the list of genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS, which can give the bike a distinctive appearance, as well as enhance the model's practicality.

    Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories of the BMW F450 GS.

    BMW F450 GS: Key genuine accessories to buy

    BMW F450 GS: Genuine accessories to buy
    AccessoryPrice
    TFT scratch guard 3,799
    Connected ride cradle 24,631
    Tank pad 4,999
    Handle bar raisers 5,413
    Axle protector 6,499
    Luggage carrier 15,000
    Sump protector 13,844
    Tank bag 8,649
    Rallye windshield (Tinted) 14,182
    Radiator grille 1,072
    Axle protector 6,499
    Engine protection bars set 15,999
    Low seat 5,779
    Rallye seat 9,080
    Side bag (With mounts) 62,934
    Connected ride cradle mount 26,369
    Duffle bag (40L) 8,400

    The genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS can be purchased online or offline, from the dedicated website of the OEM or the authorised dealerships of the brand, respectively. These accessories are thoughtfully designed to give the motorcycle a distinctive visual appearance, while at the same time, they are meant to enhance the practicality of the bike. Some of the accessories are focused on enhancing the rider's convenience, while some are meant to enhance the protection level for the bike.

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