Want to buy the BMW F450 GS? Key genuine accessories to explore

Now, the automaker has revealed the list of genuine accessories for the BMW F450 GS, which can give the bike a distinctive appearance, as well as enhance the model's practicality. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories of the BMW F450 GS. BMW F450 GS: Key genuine accessories to buy

BMW F450 GS: Genuine accessories to buy Accessory Price TFT scratch guard ₹ 3,799 Connected ride cradle ₹ 24,631 Tank pad ₹ 4,999 Handle bar raisers ₹ 5,413 Axle protector ₹ 6,499 Luggage carrier ₹ 15,000 Sump protector ₹ 13,844 Tank bag ₹ 8,649 Rallye windshield (Tinted) ₹ 14,182 Radiator grille ₹ 1,072 Axle protector ₹ 6,499 Engine protection bars set ₹ 15,999 Low seat ₹ 5,779 Rallye seat ₹ 9,080 Side bag (With mounts) ₹ 62,934 Connected ride cradle mount ₹ 26,369 Duffle bag (40L) ₹ 8,400