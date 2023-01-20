Want to protect your car from catching fire? Here's how

After Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes GLE SUV caught fire last month while colliding with a divider on the highway near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, concerns were raised on the safety of automobiles. Pant was forced to break out of a window to escape the burning car, which was left charred beyond recognition.

Built with plastic, foam, electrical wiring or fabric, a car’s engine or battery can be prone to fire in extreme heat conditions. The automobile may also catch fire due to high speed impact and fuel leakage. CCTV footage showed that Pant was asleep behind the wheels of the speeding SUV.

Here are some key steps to keep in mind to keep your vehicle safe from a fire:

Service your car

Vehicles running on combustible fuel can catch fire during summer seasons due to the rise in thermal activity. Since the electrical system of a car is key to preventing many such accidents, it is important to regularly get it checked for defects at an authorised centre.

Critical system check

The origin of a fire could be an overheated battery, a leaking fuel pipe or a loose oil lid. Before igniting your vehicle, it is advised to run a quick check of all the essential components of your car, to avoid any mishaps.

Keep it simple

Many cars are often fitted with glitzy lights, snazzy audio systems and other accessories which put additional load on the battery of the vehicle. This may lead to short circuits, a leading cause of many car fires.

OEM-authorised CNG kits

Since CNG is a highly combustible gas, choose OEM-authorised kits for your vehicle which will ensure adequate protection from fire accidents. Due to the rising price of fuel, vehicle owners are increasingly shifting to CNG-powered vehicles, which has led to the segment being flooded with aftermarket CNG kits.

Authentic mobile charger

Most car phone chargers, if left plugged in, may lead to short circuits due to its low quality. Ensure you buy such chargers from an authentic source which ticks all the basic safety standards.

No smoking inside vehicle

Since vehicles run on highly inflammable fuel, a spark from smoking a cigarette inside the car may cause a mishap that could have been easily avoided.

Fire extinguisher

Although the latest automobiles have an in-built fire extinguisher, it is ideal to purchase one in case your vehicle doesn’t have that amenity, which will be useful in small accidents.

