Watch: Mahindra XUV 7XO spied up close with new alloy wheel design

Till now, we have covered numerous spy shots of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is an updated version of the XUV700. The new SUV was recently spotted without any camouflage, but it was still wearing a white cover. This means that Mahindra has finalised the design elements of the XUV 7XO. The company will launch the updated SUV on 5th January. The XUV 7XO will continue to come with the same engine options as the XUV700. (Instagram / ar_reviews77)

In the spy shots, we can see the new alloy wheel design, which is inspired by aero alloys that we have seen on the XEV 9S. The video also says that the alloy wheel size is 19 inches. When compared, the current XUV700 is fitted with either 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels.

If you look closely, then you will be able to spot the new projector setup for the headlamps. This should help in improving the illumination even further. The redesigned headlight configuration with dual barrels is similar to that utilised in the Scorpio N. The Daytime Running Lamp will no longer extend downward; instead, it will adopt a U-shape. Additionally, the fog lamps have been repositioned and will feature a new design.

The XUV 7XO’s cabin is expected to take clear inspiration from the XEV 9S, bringing a more modern and tech-focused feel inside. This means the SUV could feature a two spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo, along with a three screen layout that hints at a dedicated display for the front passenger as well. That said, the steering wheel itself is likely to be tweaked slightly, with tactile buttons replacing the existing setup. Beyond this, Mahindra is also expected to add features such as Dolby Atmos audio, captain seats for the second row with ventilation, front parking sensors, and even an automatic parking function, among several other upgrades.

(Also read: New-gen Kia Seltos launched at ₹10.99 lakh)

Interestingly, Mahindra recently filed a trademark for the XUV 7XO name, which adds weight to the rebranding buzz. This is not the first time the company has taken this route. The XUV300 was earlier rechristened as the XUV 3XO, setting a precedent for this naming strategy. Adding to the intrigue, Mahindra has also trademarked the XUV 1XO and XUV 5XO badges. All this suggests that the brand could be lining up an expanded XUV lineup with new models wearing these names in the near future.