What you need to know about the Audi SQ8 ahead of March 17 launch

Audi India is gearing up to launch the SQ8 in India on March 17, expanding its performance SUV lineup on our shores. The Audi SQ8 will be positioned between the standard Q8 and the range-topping RS Q8 , offering a middle ground for buyers seeking V8 performance without having to step up to an all-out RS model. With the launch only weeks away, here’s everything you need to know about the Audi SQ8:

The Audi SQ8 will likely be priced at around ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). This would place it right between the Q8, currently priced at ₹1.13 crore, and the RS Q8 at ₹2.34 crore (both ex-showroom). With this pricing, Audi can effectively fill the gap in its flagship SUV lineup on our shores with the aim of targeting a wider pool of buyers.

Visually, the SQ8 retains the coupe-SUV body of the regular version but introduces distinct styling elements to set itself apart. Up front, you get a large front grille with a silver surround and unique patterned inserts. LED Matrix headlamps are standard, while the front bumper gets more pronounced air inlets.

Additional silver detailing is visible on the ORVM housings, lower door trims and rear bumper. Globally, the SQ8 is available with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches. Certain markets also offer carbon-ceramic brake discs, but it remains to be seen exactly which options find their way to India. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, these cosmetic upgrades give the SQ8 a more aggressive look without having to stand out as much as an RS Q8.

The SQ8 derives its power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine under the hood. While it shares its core configuration with the RS Q8’s engine, this unit is tuned for 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. In contrast, the RS Q8 churns out 640 bhp and 850 Nm, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 generating 340 bhp and 500 Nm.

The power unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic and Audi’s coveted quattro all-wheel-drive system. The carmaker claims a 0–100 kmph sprint time of 4.1 seconds for the SQ8, placing it firmly in high-performance SUV territory.

With the introduction of the SQ8, Audi India aims to broaden the scope of its flagship SUV lineup to cater to buyers looking for strong V8 performance and sharper styling in a more balanced package than the range-topping RS-badged model.