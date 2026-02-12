With a ₹10 lakh budget and daily office runs, is the new Tata Punch a good compact SUV choice for me?

The Tata Punch’s high seating position provides better road visibility during city driving

I don’t think I need to tell you what the current conditions of Indian roads are, so it is always better to have a car that withstands all impacts, be it big or small. With safety becoming a major aspect that consumers are now considering while buying a car, the new Tata Punch gets a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, making it one of the safest cars in its price point. Engine Options Earlier, the Tata Punch was offered with only one engine option: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine producing approximately 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. However, the company has introduced a new 1.2L turbocharged engine option for thrill seekers. Not only that, but the company has introduced the already existing i-CNG model with AMT transmission, making it a first-in-class feature and adding to the consumer convenience. Driving Experience

With 193mm ground clearance and 16-inch alloy wheels, the Tata Punch handles urban potholes and speed breakers with ease

The driving experience is great, since you are sitting quite high. The 193mm ground clearance and 16-inch alloy wheels make easy work of undulations on the road. The CNG AMT variant is the best bet for office runs since it is fuel-efficient while giving you the comfort of driving an automatic. If you are gentle on the throttle, then the shifts will come in pretty smoothly. I was stuck in peak Pune traffic driving the CNG AMT, and it felt like a breeze because of the ‘creep function’ in the AMT versions of the Tata Punch, allowing the car slowly inch forward without any throttle input. Moreover, the car feels planted at triple-digit speeds on highways, so it stays comfortable even on a long journey. (Also read: Tata Punch EV to be launched with two new colours) Cabin and Features

The facelifted Tata Punch features a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster