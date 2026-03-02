Yamaha XSR 155 gets a price hike

Yamaha has revised the pricing of the XSR155 in India, only a short while after introducing the motorcycle to the market. The neo retro offering continues to be sold in a single variant, though buyers can choose from multiple colour schemes. The latest revision affects select shades differently. The Yamaha XSR 155 has been launched in India as the latest modern retro offering from the Japanese manufacturer

The standard blue finish remains the most accessible option in the lineup and continues at ₹1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the red shade now costs ₹1.53 lakh. The silver paint option has gone up to ₹1.57 lakh, while the green and bronze combination with white detailing sees the highest asking price at ₹1.59 lakh. Apart from this, the brand has introduced a new Metallic Black colour scheme as well which is also priced at ₹1.59 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new Metallic Black colour scheme does give a stealthy look to the bike which complements the neo retro design language. As a cherry on top, the Japanese manufacturer is offering the upside down forks in golden.