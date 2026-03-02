Yamaha XSR 155 gets a price hike

Yamaha has revised the pricing of the XSR155 in India, only a short while after introducing the motorcycle to the market. The neo retro offering continues to be sold in a single variant, though buyers can choose from multiple colour schemes. The latest revision affects select shades differently.
The standard blue finish remains the most accessible option in the lineup and continues at ₹1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the red shade now costs ₹1.53 lakh. The silver paint option has gone up to ₹1.57 lakh, while the green and bronze combination with white detailing sees the highest asking price at ₹1.59 lakh. Apart from this, the brand has introduced a new Metallic Black colour scheme as well which is also priced at ₹1.59 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.
The new Metallic Black colour scheme does give a stealthy look to the bike which complements the neo retro design language. As a cherry on top, the Japanese manufacturer is offering the upside down forks in golden.
Even with the updated pricing, the top spec XSR155 remains competitively positioned within its segment. Its price overlaps with the entry-level Yamaha MT 15 and continues to undercut several variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Mechanically, the XSR155 shares its underpinnings with the R15 and MT 15. It combines classic styling elements such as a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and tuck and roll style seat with modern hardware and a high revving engine platform.
As you might know, the engine is shared with the R15 and the MT 15. It is a liquid-cooled 155 cc engine that produces 18.10 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit with a clutch that is quite light for city duties.
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!