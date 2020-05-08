e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 10 automatic weapons, 150 cartridges seized in Sultanpur Lodhi, six booked

10 automatic weapons, 150 cartridges seized in Sultanpur Lodhi, six booked

Police said the gang’s kingpin had links across the border and was conspiring to disturb the law and order in the state.

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
The gang were in possession of the latest weapons.
The gang were in possession of the latest weapons. (Representative Image )
         

Ten automatic weapons and 150 cartridges were seized in Sultanpur Lodhi, police said on Friday. Police have booked six people in the case.

The accused are Baljinder Singh of Gurdaspur, Sukhwinder Singh of Amritsar, Lovepreet Singh of Mothawal village, Mohit Sharma of Sultanpur Lodhi, Mangal Singh of Saropwal village and Maninder Singh of Bharoya village.

A joint operation was carried out by the Kapurthala police and the organised crime control unit (OCCU) on Thursday night. The team was led by additional inspector general (AIG) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and OCCU deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh.

Police said the gang’s kingpin had links across the border and was conspiring to disturb the law and order in the state.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 473 (forgery and counterfeiting), 489 (tampering with property mark with intent to cause injury) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

Kapurthala Senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said that accused had committed robberies and were running an extortion business. “They have oversees links and had the latest weapons,” he said.

It is unclear how many people were arrested in the operation.

