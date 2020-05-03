108 cops, 7 PGI docs to get Punjab DGP’s award

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:32 IST

In continuation of its endeavour to honour police personnel and doctors delivering exceptional services in the battle against covid-19, Punjab Police has selected 108 police personnel, 3 state health department doctors, 1 social worker and 9 PGI doctors/nurse for the prestigious ‘Director General of Police Honour & Disc for Exemplary Seva to Society. Overall, 121 persons have been chosen for the award, and also includes a social worker from Faridkot.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said four ASPs; 14 DSPs; 14 inspectors; 13 SIs; 21 ASIs and 42 constables/head-constables spread across 27 revenue and police districts of the state were among the awardees.

Four PGI doctors of the plastic surgery department being awarded are Dr Mohsina Subair; Dr Gowtham Kampalli, Dr Anshu Tiwari; Dr Tarush Gupta. From the anaesthesia department Dr Nidhi Panda; Dr Rashi Sarna and Dr Konica Chittoria have been selected.

The PGI staff is credited with two successful surgeries on April 12 and 14 and the post-surgical treatment and care, leading to the early discharge of SI Harjit Singh, whose hand had been chopped by miscreants, while he was on curfew duty. A team from these PGI departments had been awarded earlier.

Dr Aman Sharma, who is posted as medical officer in Police Hospital in Ludhiana (rural); Dr Sunita Rani of Fazilka; Dr Bidhi Lord Singh, posted as district epidemiologist in Tarn Taran and Parveen Kumar Kala, an active social worker of Faridkot are among those honoured. The names of ASI Rafi Mohammed of Amritsar Rural helped distribute ration among the needy with head constable and Amrik Singh of Batala Police district saving the life of person who suffered a heart attack, also figure on the list.