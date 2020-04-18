11 days on, army man who fell into Sutlej still missing

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:44 IST

Search for the lance havildar who fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on April 7 continues.

The havildar, Prakash Rella of Andhra Pradesh, belongs to the seventh Madras Regiment. He fell into the Sutlej, while crossing the river and a strong current near the Line of Acute Control, a demarcation line that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, swept him away.

A search operation was immediately launched to rescue him and the operation still continues despite increasing water levels, high silt content, strong currents and huge boulders in the river.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kinnaur SR Rana said continuous efforts are being made to find the missing personnel.

On April 7, ten member of the Indian Army went on short range patrolling from Khab base camp to Samoch in the Tashi-Ganj area along the Chinese border through Dhaga bridge. Only eight of them returned.

The soldiers realised that two of their party were missing only when they were half way and doubled back to find the missing soldiers but could not find them.

On April 8, one of the missing soldiers was found injured. He is undergoing treatment.