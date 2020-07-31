11 SSPs among 33 IPS, PPS officers transferred

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:36 IST

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday transferred 33 IPS and PPS officers, including 11 SSPs.

As per the order, SSP, Amritsar Rural, Vikram Jeet Singh Duggal has been posted as SSP, Patiala, replacing Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who will now be SSP Vigilance Bureau, Patiala.

Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, SSP Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, will now be SSP, Kapurthala, replacing Satinder Singh, who has been posted as SSP, Jalandhar Rural, replacing Navjot Mahal. Mahal will now be SSP, Hoshiarpur, replacing IPS officer Guaran Garg, who has been posted as AIG (personnel) replacing J Elanchezian, who has been posted as joint commissioner, headquarters, at Ludhiana.

SSP, Ropar, Swapan Sharma, has been posted as AIG, counter intelligence, replacing Kanwardeep Singh, who will now be joint commissioner of police, Ludhiana Rural. Akhil Chaudhary will be new SSP Ropar. SSP, Pathankot, Deepak Hilori has been posted as AIG, counter intelligence, replacing Gulneet Khurana who will now be SSP, Pathankot.

D Sudarvizhi will be SSP, Muktsar, replacing Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, who has been posted joint commissioner (headquarters) Amritsar.

Dhruman S Nimble will be new SSP Tarn Taran, replacing Dhur Dahiyam who will now be SSP, Amritsar rural.

PPS-rank officer Bhupinder Singh Virk will join as Bathinda replacing Nanak Singh. Rashpal Singh has been transferred as SSP Batala replacing Opinderjit Singh Virk.

Punjab DGP’s staff officer and IPS-rank officer Surendra Lamba will now be SSP, Mansa, replacing Narinder Bhargav. Bhargav has been posted as SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda. JS Saini will now be new staff officer to DGP Punjab.