Home / Chandigarh / 11 student activists acquitted in 2015 Faridkot vandalism case

11 student activists acquitted in 2015 Faridkot vandalism case

chandigarh Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
A court on Saturday acquitted 11 student activists who were booked in a case of alleged vandalism and violence in Faridkot when they were protesting against a molestation and murder incident in neighbouring Moga district.

The students were affiliated with the Punjab Students Union (PSU) and Naujawan Bharat Sabha at the time. The district and sessions court held the prosecution failed to prove its case and benefit of doubt was given to the accused.

On May 6, 2015, the student activists allegedly damaged a private bus belonging to New Deep Bus Service owned by Hardeep Singh Dhillon alias Dimpy, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, near the city bus stand.

As many as 25 persons were booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage worth a petty amount), 353(assault or criminal force), 148 (armed riot), 149 (unlawful assembly with common intent), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge) of the Indian Penal Code. Initially, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was also included in FIR, but it was withdrawn later.

Those acquitted are Amarnath, Manga Singh Azad, Keshav, Hardeep Kotla, Naginder Singh, Satnam Singh, Rajinder Singh, Nirmal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jagjit Singh and Kuldeep Singh.

Other 14 accused were cleared during investigation.

Later police filed had an appeal in the court seeking to try six others in the case, but were denied permission.

Prosecution lawyer Jaswant Singh said, “The police had claimed the bus was full of passengers, but no one appeared before the court as witness. Also, no passenger was admitted to hospital that day.”

