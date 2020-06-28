11-year-old girl booked for sacrilege in Sangrur

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:27 IST

An 11-year-old girl was booked for sacrilege at Bhawanigarh police station after some pages of Guru Granth Sahib were allegedly found torn at Rampura village of the district on Sunday. As the incident came to light, locals and members of Sikh outfits reached the village gurdwara and demanded action against the accused.

Bhawanigarh station house officer Ramandeep Singh said the incident took place on Saturday when the girl was cleaning the gurdwara.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli-gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Police have started investigation but no arrest has been made so far,” added the SHO.