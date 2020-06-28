e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 11-year-old girl booked for sacrilege in Sangrur

11-year-old girl booked for sacrilege in Sangrur

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was cleaning the gurdwara

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

An 11-year-old girl was booked for sacrilege at Bhawanigarh police station after some pages of Guru Granth Sahib were allegedly found torn at Rampura village of the district on Sunday. As the incident came to light, locals and members of Sikh outfits reached the village gurdwara and demanded action against the accused.

Bhawanigarh station house officer Ramandeep Singh said the incident took place on Saturday when the girl was cleaning the gurdwara.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli-gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Police have started investigation but no arrest has been made so far,” added the SHO.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In