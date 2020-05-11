12,000 migrants travel home in 10 Shramik trains from Punjab’s Ferozepur division

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:32 IST

Around 12,000 migrants left for their native places on 10 Shramik Special Trains from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar stations of Ferozepur Division on Monday. Since May 5, around 60,000 migrants have been sent to their home states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh on 50 trains.

The 50th train departed from Jalandhar, carrying around 1,200 migrants to Faizabad. The Jaladhar City-Faizabad Shramik Special Express (04680 ) left at 11pm and was the last train of the day.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur division, said that till date, 25 trains carrying around 30,000 passengers have departed from Ludhiana while 25,000 migrants have been sent home on 21 trains from Jalandhar and around 5,000 persons left from Amritsar on four trains.

NEW DELHI-JAMMU TAWI TRAIN AMONG

30 TRAINS TO RESUME SERVICES

The New Delhi-Jammu Tawi-New Delhi train is one of the 30 trains that will be running as part of the Indian Railways’ decision to gradually resume its services. Running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, the train 02425/ 02426 will have only one halt-- at Ludhiana for ten minutes. The first train will depart on Wednesday.

Passengers who have to board the train will have to report to the station an hour before departure time.

While running towards Jammu Tawi, the train will depart from New Delhi at 9.10pm and will reach Ludhiana at 1.06 am. The train will depart after 10 minutes halt to reach Jammu Tawi at 5.45 am. While returning to New Delhi, the train will leave from Jammu Tawi at 8.10pm to reach Ludhiana at 12.05am and will arrive at New Delhi at 5am.

Ludhiana station director Tarun Kumar said that passengers will have to undergo screening before boarding the train and only those passengers who have tickets will be allowed to enter.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, the tickets can be booked only online on IRCTC website or through mobile application.

The guidelines read that the booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC agents and railway agents) is not permitted. “Booking of RAC/waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted,” read guidelines.

Further, no catering charges are included in the fare as well as the provision of pre-paid meal booking and e-catering is disabled. Passengers will not be provided any blanket or linen.