121 test Covid +ve, 2 succumb in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:10 IST

The tricity on Tuesday reported 121 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, both of Mohali residents.

As many as 64 cases surfaced in Chandigarh, followed by 31 in Mohali and 26 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has reported 19,615 cases so far, of which 362 are active. In Mohali, of 18,049 cases, 1,164 are active, and in Panchkula, the figures stand at 9,945 and 231, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has said that any person who has returned from the UK between November 25 and December 23 and has visited or stayed in the city should call and inform on the 24x7 helpline numbers 9779558282 and 01722752038 or send email to idsp.chandigarh@gmail.com.

Of 95 UK flyers under surveillance, 35 arrived here after December 9. While one has gone to the US, the remaining 34 have been sampled. Of them, 25 tested negative and results of the remaining nine are awaited.