15 Kerala students injured as bus overturns in Bilaspur

15 Kerala students injured as bus overturns in Bilaspur

51 students, three teachers, three bus staff, including the driver, had boarded from Delhi and were en route Manali

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

At least 15 students from Kerala were injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district when a tourist bus they were travelling by turned over on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 10am when the driver lost control over the bus (PB 11C 2995) near Gambher bridge (NH 21) and the bus turned turtle. As many as 51 students, three teachers and three bus staff, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle. They had boarded the bus from Delhi and were on their way to Manali.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured with the assistance of local residents.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Bilaspur, where they are undergoing treatment. Two students are said to be in a critical condition and have been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

As per the reports, students of MES College of Arts and Science, Chathamangalam, Kerala, were on their way to Manali for a trip.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bilaspur, Bhag Mal confirmed the reports and said police are conducting further investigation.

